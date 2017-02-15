February 15

Please email calendar@midweek.com for event submissions

Wednesday February 15

How to Apply to Richardson William S. Richardson School of Law, Moot Court Room, 5-6 p.m., free. Attend a brief presentation on law school admissions, followed by an informal Q&A session with the admissions director and current students. RSVP appreciated. (surveymonkey.com/s/lawandcookies)

Karate Class Call for locations and times in Aiea/Moanalua area, Thursdays, $5/month. Traditional Shorinryu classes for children, adults and families. Learn etiquette, values and self defense. (292-4125)

Library App Class for Adults Mililani Public Library, 6-7:15 p.m., free. Learn how to use the Hawaii State Public Library app as a digital library card, browse the library catalog, access your account and more. Pre-registration required. (627-7470)

Beach Family Day Hale Koa Beach, 10 a.m., free. Wounded Warrior Ohana, AccessSurf and Koa Beach Service host a special family beach day for military, wounded warriors, families and all disabled veterans. Lunch is provided. Pre-registration required. (dickrankin@wwohana.org)

Blood Bank of Hawaii 1132 Bishop Street, Suite 601, 8 a.m.-noon, free. Donate blood and save lives. Pre-registration recommended. (848-4770, bbh.org)

Blood Bank of Hawaii Mililani Market Place, 3-7 p.m., free. Donate blood and save lives. Pre-registration recommended. (848-4770, bbh.org)

Blood Bank of Hawaii Radford High School, 7:15 a.m.-1:30 p.m., free. Donate blood and save lives. Pre-registration recommended. (848-4770, bbh.org)

Hawaii Kai Needle Arts Group Island Brew Coffeehouse at Hawaii Kai Shopping Center, 9 a.m.-noon, free. If you enjoy knitting, crocheting, quilting, embroidery or any type of needle arts, stop by for show ‘n’ tell, and meet others who share your passion. (429-5106, beachcombers3@hotmail.com)

Daily Whale Watch Lunch Cruises Departs from Pier 6 at Aloha Tower Marketplace, Dec. 16-April 2, meet at 11 a.m. for 11:30 a.m.-2 p.m. cruise, $87-$50.50. Sail on the 150-foot Majestic and look for humpback whales returning to Hawaii’s springtime waters. (973-1311)

Hawaii Wartime History Tour RSVP for meeting place in the Capitol District, 1-5 p.m., $40. Journey through 52 sites related to the war years in the downtown Honolulu/Chinatown area with Steve Fredrick. (filmguy54@hotmail.com, 395-0674)

Hawaii Youth Chorus Spring Season 2017 Enrollment Call for location in Honolulu, Kaimuki, Mililani or Waipahu by Feb. 28, dates and times, $50/month. Hawaii Youth Chorus is enrolling new singers for its spring season. (623-2411, hawaiiyouthchorus@yahoo.com)

Mango Season Duo Lulu’s Surf Club, 6-9 p.m., free. (253-9099)

Maryanne Ito Blue Note Hawaii, 6:30 and 9 p.m., $35-$15. (bluenotehawaii.com)

Royal Hawaiian Band Ala Moana Center, Centerstage, 11 a.m., free. (922-5331)

Leilehua High School Class of 1962 Reunion Contact organizer for information on Sept. 24 event. Provide email, phone number and home address to get on the mailing list for the 55th class reunion. (623-2967, murielwatanabe@gmail.com)

Bollywood ke Rang, Coodiyon ke Sang UH-Manoa Campus Center Ballroom, 6-11:45 p.m., contact for cost. Enjoy a night of Bollywood masti with dance, music, fashion shows, Indian food and henna. (pragyan@hawaii.edu)

‘Cupid Find Your Perfect Match’ Louis Pohl Gallery, Jan. 23-Feb. 25, 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesdays-Fridays, 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturdays, free. Twenty artists have contributed handcrafted cups and mugs. Choose a cup you like, and pick its mate! Reception is Feb. 3 at 6 p.m. (521-1812)

‘Evolving Through Paint: The Journey of 4 Women’ Gallery on the Pali at First Unitarian Church of Honolulu, Feb. 12-March 23, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Tuesdays-Fridays, 2-6 p.m. weekends, free. An exhibition of art by Anita Bruce, Patric Federspiel, Rebecca Snow and Rochelle Weidner. (unitariansofhi.org/exhibits)

‘Homefront Hawaii: Pearl Harbor 75th Commemoration’ Bishop Museum, Dec. 1-March 1, 9 a.m.-5 p.m., $12.95-$22.95. In honor of the 75th anniversary of the attack on Pearl Harbor, the museum highlights the stories of the citizens and civilians who endured that fateful day in Hawaii. (bishopmuseum.org)

‘Issue One’ Kennedy Theatre Studio S, Feb. 15-18, 10 p.m., $10-$5. Superheroes roam the skies in an alternate Oahu, and two rising heroines must take down two notorious super villains in a lesson of power, responsibility and morality. (manoa.hawaii.edu/liveonstage)

‘Journeys: Heritage of the Northwestern Hawaiian Islands’ Bishop Museum, Aug. 13-Feb. 26, 9 a.m.-5 p.m., $22.95-$12.95. Explore the Northwestern Hawaiian Islands, their biodiversity and cultural significance. (bishopmuseum.org)

‘Paint the Town Red’ Louis Pohl Gallery, 1142 Bethel St., Jan. 2-Feb. 18, business hours, free. Lauren Okano presents an exhibit of her work. A portion of proceeds go to The Life Foundation. Reception is Jan. 6 at 6 p.m. (521-1812)

‘Play It Forward’ Honolulu Country Club Gallery, Jan. 15-Feb. 25, business hours, free. Association of Hawaii Artists hosts its first exhibit of 2017. Opening reception is Jan. 22 at 5 p.m. (onoaloha@hawaii.rr.com)

Sisters in Crime/Hawaii Meeting Makiki Community Library, 6-8 p.m., free. The writer’s group will host guest speaker Quincy Solano, co-founder of Clever Wolf Media. (693-9481)

‘Voyaging: The Art of Wayfinding’ Gallery Iolani at Windward Community College, Jan. 29-March 5, 1-5 p.m. weekdays and Sundays, free. A selection of thalassic art from the Art in Public Places Collection of Hawaii State Foundation on Culture and the Arts. Opening reception is Jan. 29 at 2 p.m. (236-9155, gallery.windward.hawaii.edu)

Waianae Library Book Clubs Waianae Public Library, 3:30 p.m. kids, 6 p.m. adults, free. Kids read “A Dragon’s Guide to the Care and Feeding of Humans” by Laurence Yep, and adults read “Three Years on Doreen’s Sofa” by Lee Cataluna. (697-7868)