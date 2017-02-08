February 13
Monday February 13
Blood Bank of Hawaii
Hawaii State Teacher Association, Exhibition Hall, 7:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m., free. Donate blood and save lives. Pre-registration recommended. (848-4770, bbh.org)
Blood Bank of Hawaii
HECO Ward, 8:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m., free. Donate blood and save lives. Pre-registration recommended. (848-4770, bbh.org)
MOA Hawaii Healthy Monday Wellness Activities
Pearlridge Center, Uptown in front of American Eagle, 8:30-10:30 a.m., free. Mokichi Okada Association shares purifying and flower therapies, as well as Japanese Bontemae tea ceremony. (pearlridgeonline.com)
Singing Valentines
Call for appointment between 9 a.m.-9 p.m. Feb. 13 and 14, $75-$60. Sounds of Aloha Chorus present their Singing Valentine program, where lovers can send a men’s a capella quartet to serenade loved ones, deliver a rose and more. (hawaiisingingvalentines.com, 262-7664)
Tsun-Hui Hung feat. Jeff Peterson
Blue Note Hawaii, 6:30 and 9 p.m., $35-$15. (bluenotehawaii.com)