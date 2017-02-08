Please email calendar@midweek.com for event submissions

Monday February 13

Pearlridge Center, Uptown in front of American Eagle, 8:30-10:30 a.m., free. Mokichi Okada Association shares purifying and flower therapies, as well as Japanese Bontemae tea ceremony. (pearlridgeonline.com)

Singing Valentines

Call for appointment between 9 a.m.-9 p.m. Feb. 13 and 14, $75-$60. Sounds of Aloha Chorus present their Singing Valentine program, where lovers can send a men’s a capella quartet to serenade loved ones, deliver a rose and more. (hawaiisingingvalentines.com, 262-7664)