February 12

Please email calendar@midweek.com for event submissions

Sunday February 12

Giving Birth: The Castle Experience Castle Medical Center, four Saturdays starting Feb. 12, 6-8 p.m., $45-$80. Learn different aspects of the birth experience, from preparing for the hospital to caring for you and your baby. Pre-registration required. (263-5400, castlemed.org)

Hawaiian Canoe Sailing Windward Community Colege, Hale Imiloa 113, six meetings starting Feb. 12, noon-3 p.m., $212. Learn basic Hawaiian canoe sailing and navigational skills while increasing swimming and water safety skills. Pre-registration required. (235-7433, windwardcce.org/ocean-rec-and-aquatics-safety)

Keiki Hula Halau Still & Moving Center, Feb. 12-June 4, 8:30 a.m. age 7-12, 10:30 a.m. age 3-6, $195/series, $15/drop in only Feb. 12 and 19. Learn more about Hawaiian language and culture, hula and more from kumu hula Malia Helela. Pre-registration required. (stillandmovingcenter.com)

Once Again Succulents Workshop Windward Mall, Center Court, 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m., free. Once Again Hawaii hosts a succulent workshop at the mall, with “ask an expert” sessions, tutorials and more to learn how to build a successful succulent garden for Valentine’s Day. (235-1143)

Thai Yoga Massage Workshop with a Loved One Still & Moving Center, 4:30 p.m., $49/two people. Show loving kindness and receive loving kindness from a partner through Thai Yoga Massage. Pre-registration required. (stillandmovingcenter.com)

Yoga Class and Open House Still & Moving Center, noon, free. Learn more about teaching yoga through the Adi Shakti 200 Hour Yoga Teacher Training class, which begins Feb. 26. (stillandmovingcenter.com)

Blood Bank of Hawaii Foodland at Ewa Town Center, 7-11 a.m., free. Donate blood and save lives. Pre-registration recommended. (848-4770, bbh.org)

Blood Bank of Hawaii New Hope Sand Island, 6:30 a.m.-1:15 p.m., free. Donate blood and save lives. Pre-registration recommended. (848-4770, bbh.org)

Swing Dance Club Hawaii Palladium at Ala Wai Golf Clubhouse, 404 Kapahulu Ave., 6-9:15 p.m., $5-$8. Take lessons for the first hour, then dance to swing and many other dance styles. Snack provided. (529-8816)

Fall in Love with Science Bishop Museum, 9 a.m.-3 p.m., $5. Bishop Museum shows off its natural science collections with special activities and exhibits, plus a sneak peek of a T-rex featured in the upcoming “The Machine Inside: Biomechanics.” (bishopmuseum.org/fallinlovewithscience)

Plant Walk at Lulumahu Falls Call for meeting place at Lulumahu Falls, 9:30-11:30 a.m., $25. Andrew Gerren instructs how to identify wild plants and learn about their beneficial qualities. (524-8427, thegreenhousehawaii.com)

Art Kalahiki and Friends Lola’s Grill and Pupu Bar, 7-10 p.m., free. (lolashawaii.com)

Hawaii Youth Symphony Windward Mall, Center Court, 4-4:45 p.m., free. (235-1143)

Mike Izon CD Release Party Blue Note Hawaii, 6:30 and 9 p.m., $35-$15. (bluenotehawaii.com)

Royal Hawaiian Band Kapiolani Bandstand, 2 p.m., free. (922-5331)

Ukulele Picnic Ala Moana Center, Centerstage, 3 p.m., free. (alamoanacenter.com)

Ukulele Picnic in Hawaii Kakaako Makai Gateway Park, 9 a.m., free. Enjoy well-known local and international ukulele performers, including Eden Kai, Kalei Gamiao, Taimane Gardner and more. (ukulelepicnicinhawaii.org/en)

‘Evolving Through Paint: The Journey of 4 Women’ Gallery on the Pali at First Unitarian Church of Honolulu, Feb. 12-March 23, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Tuesdays-Fridays, 2-6 p.m. weekends, free. An exhibition of art by Anita Bruce, Patric Federspiel, Rebecca Snow and Rochelle Weidner. (unitariansofhi.org/exhibits)