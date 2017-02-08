February 11

Please email calendar@midweek.com for event submissions

Saturday February 11

Deep Dive Still & Moving Center, 1:30 p.m., $95. Playfully learning the Nia routine “Deep Dive” with Winalee Zeeb. Pre-registration required. (stillandmovingcenter.com)

Annual Plant and Rose Sale UH Urban Garden Center, 955 Kamehameha Hwy., 8:30-11:30 a.m., free. Buy potted roses from Honolulu Rose Society, plus browse a mini-sale of grafted fruit trees, ornamentals and herbs, tour the garden, ask questions of master gardeners and more. (453-6050)

Art+Flea Mililani Market Mililani Recreation Center 5, 4-9 p.m., free. Hawaii’s favorite urban market of art, fashion, music, food and more makes its way to Mililani. (artandflea.com)

Blood Bank of Hawaii Kaneohe Bay Shopping Center, 7 a.m.-noon, free. Donate blood and save lives. Pre-registration recommended. (848-4770, bbh.org)

Blood Bank of Hawaii Kapolei Shopping Center, 7-11 a.m., free. Donate blood and save lives. Pre-registration recommended. (848-4770, bbh.org)

Blood Bank of Hawaii Mililani Market Place, 7 a.m.-noon, free. Donate blood and save lives. Pre-registration recommended. (848-4770, bbh.org)

Central Christian School Open House Central Christian School, 10 a.m.-noon, free. Check out this Christian preschool and its unique educational program. (625-5055, centralchristianschooloahu.org)

Coin, Paper Money and Stamp Show Paradise Park, 3737 Manoa Road, 9 a.m.-2:30 p.m., free. Hawaii Stamp and Coin Dealers Association present a fun and education show for the whole family. (531-6252)

Doggie Speed Dating Event Hawaiian Humane Society, 10 a.m.-noon, free. Meet a wide variety of cats and dogs seeking love and new families, plus enjoy waived fees for all animals. (356-2245, hawaiianhumane.org/doggiespeeddating)

Doggie, Denim & Diamond Fundraising Event Aloha Stadium, north plaza, 11 a.m.-3 p.m., free. All dogs are welcomed to a fundraiser for Fur Angel Foundation with trainers, groomers, pet sitters and more on hand to share their services. (kampk9hawaii.com)

Friends of Mililani Public Library Book Sale Mililani Public Library, 9 a.m.-3 p.m., free. Find bargains on a wide variety of books, CDs and DVDs. (627-7470)

Hawaii Kai Parkinson’s Support Group Hawaii Kai Retirement Community Phase One, third-floor multipurpose room, 428 Kawaiahae St., 10-11:30 a.m., free. We welcome all Parkinson’s disease sufferers, spouses, caregivers and friends whose lives are affected by the disease. Learn more, exchange information on coping and management skills, and share or listen to stories from other members. (373-4271)

Pearl City Lions Club Valentine’s Breakfast Fundraiser Pearl City High School cafeteria, 6:30-10:30 a.m., $6. Enjoy a hearty breakfast, plus browse a country store, baked goods, crafts, orchids, plants and more. Bring used eyeglasses for the Lions collection drive. (487-5448)

Spread the Love! The Green House Hawaii, 9:30-11:30 a.m., $25 plus $5/fee. Browse eco-friendly gifts including soap, tea, orchids and more, plus attend a workshop on how to make a therapeutic lavender salve. (524-8427, thegreenhousehawaii.com)

St. Anthony’s Outreach Luncheon and Fashion Show St. Anthony’s Church Hall, 11:30 a.m.-2 p.m., $15. Enjoy lunch and see a fashion show modeling clothes and jewelry from the church thrift shop. (266-2227)

Windward District Preschool Parent-Child Fair Windward Mall, Center Court, 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m., free. Hawaii families can enjoy hands-on activities for keiki age 2-7, as well as get information on community programs and resources available in Windward Oahu. (235-1143)

Windward Police Activities League Volleyball Registration Heeia Playground on Haiku Road, 10 a.m.-1 p.m., $25. Registration is open now for volleyball, beginning in April. (247-1558)

Stream ‘Splorations Hawaii Nature Center, 9:30-11:30 a.m., $10. Discover the joys of a fresh mountain stream. Design your own boat, feed a Tahitian prawn and dunk your fishing nets in miniature bubbling waterfalls. Pre-registration required. (955-0100 ext. 118)

International Ukulele Contest Royal Hawaiian Shopping Center, 10 a.m.-1:20 p.m., free. Amateur ukulele players are invited to compete at the Royal Grove Stage. (ukulelepicnicinhawaii.org/contest)

Jazz Peace Concert Royal Hawaiian Center, Royal Grove, 7:30-8:30 p .m., free. Mihoko M, Thomas Mackay, Roland Sugimoto, Christian Gonzalez and Chris Pangaribuan perform. (922-0588)

Taja Lola’s Grill and Pupu Bar, 8-11 p.m., free. (lolashawaii.com)

Willow Chang Hawaii Public Radio’s Atherton Studio, 7:30 p.m., $30-$15. Willow Chang sings “The Seven Faces of Love,” tunes from theater, pop, jazz and beyond. (hprtickets.org, 955-8821)

Valentine’s Day Menu TR Fire Grill at Hilton Garden Inn Waikiki Beach, Feb. 11-14, 4-10 p.m., $40. Eat a special three-course dinner that includes prime rib, scallops or roasted chicken, and red velvet “wonuts.” (921-2330, trfiregrill.com)

Art & Racial Justice: Conversation with Patrisse Cullors & Alicia Garza Doris Duke Theatre, 1 p.m., $20-$15. Watch a screening of “I Am Not Your Negro” and then chat with Black Lives Matter co-founders Patrisse Cullors and Alicia Garza. (honolulumuseum.org)

Barbizon Performing Arts School Ala Moana Center, Centerstage, 3 p.m., free. (alamoanacenter.com)

‘Home’ Tenney Theatre at The Cathedral of St. Andrew, 9:30 and 11:30 a.m. Feb. 11, 18 and 25, $20-$10. Honolulu Theatre for Youth presents Annie Cusick Wood’s “Home,” a production that explores the value of a shelter as two youths struggle to create their own home. (htyweb.org, 839-9885)

Narcissus Flower Bulb Carving Show St. Peter Episcopal Church of Honolulu, 1317 Queen Emma St., 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Feb. 11 and noon-3 p.m. Feb. 12, free. A collaborative group of carvers, formerly based at Honolulu Academy of Arts, displays their Narcissus flower bulbs. (533-1943)

‘Plantation Plays’ Hawaii Plantation Village, 94-695 Waipahu St., Feb. 11, 12, 18, 18, 25 and 25, 10 a.m. and 2 p.m., $5. Watch three mini-plays about plantation life, with magic, chickens and mystery. (677-0110, hpv.waipahu@hawaiiantel.net)

‘Queen of Katwe’ Honolulu Central Seventh-day Adventist Church, 2313 Nuuanu Ave., 6:45-8:45 p.m., free. Watch a screening of “Queen of Katwe.” Bring a potluck dish to share, but no pork or seafood, please. (469-7193)

Second Saturday at HiSAM Hawaii State Art Museum, 11 a.m.-3 p.m., free. Hawaii Watercolor Society artists guide guests as they create their own “Visual Ode to Love.” (586-9958, susan.m.hogan@hawaii.gov)