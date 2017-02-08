February 10

Please email calendar@midweek.com for event submissions

Friday February 10

A Guide to Getting Affairs in Order East Oahu Realty, 9:30-10:30 a.m., free. Learn how to best protect your families and loved ones. Breakfast served at 9 a.m. RSVP requested. (396-2000)

Basic Macro and Flower Photography Workshop Foster Botanical Garden, 9:30-11:30 a.m., free. Join the members of Eyes of Hawaii Photography Club for a workshop and photo shoot. Get the most out of your macro and flower photography. Pre-registration required. (522-7066)

Lomi Lomi Series Still & Moving Center, Feb. 10-March 10, 5 p.m., $395 + $75. Learn Hawaiian lomi lomi massage from kumu Malia Helela. Pre-registration required. (stillandmovingcenter.com)

Silk Scarf Wahiawa Botanical Garden, 10 a.m.-noon, $15. Create a beautiful, one-of-a-kind silk scarf using dyes. Pre-registration required. (522-7066)

Wedding Vow Renewal Chaminade University, Mystical Rose Oratory, 10 a.m., free. Celebrate your marriage after Mass and renew your wedding vows. RSVP requested. (bkodama@chaminade.edu)

Chinatown Invasion Unscripted Comedy Show Ong King Arts Center, 7:30-9:30 p.m., $10, age 21 and up. A night of unscripted comedy with Think Fast Improv, It’s Not Wolves and special guests Chris Riel and Matt Miller. (thinkfastimprov.com)

Edwin San Juan WISP Restaurant + Lounge, 2885 Kalakaua Ave., 8 p.m., $20-$25. Edwin San Juan performs alongside Jose Dynamite and other special guests. (brownpapertickets.com)

Ono Fridays at Kaimuki High School Kaimuki High School, 2705 Kaimuki Ave., 5-9 p.m., free. Stop by for ono grinds from Hawaii’s local food trucks and vendors. Proceeds benefit Kaimuki High School football. (onofridayskaimuki.com)

Writers Workshop Crystal Cave & Kyanite Lounge, 3424 Waialae Ave., 11 a.m., free. All authors and aspiring authors welcome. (nfigueroa808@gmail.com)

Sit. Stay. Read! Waianae Public Library, 3-4 p.m., free. Read to Gian the Cairn Terrier, a registered therapy dog. He’ll help kids practice reading aloud without judgment. Call the library if you want to save a time slot. (697-7868)

Royal Hawaiian Band Iolani Palace, noon, free. (922-5331)

Shakka the Santana Tribute Dance Band Lola’s Grill and Pupu Bar, 8-11 p.m., $5. (lolashawaii.com)

Vespers on the Lanai Christ Church Uniting, 1300 Kailua Road, 7 p.m., free. Mel & The Flip Side perform jazz, funk, R&B and rock to get guests in the Mardi Gras spirit. (ccukailua.org)

Night de Light Ala Moana Center, Centerstage, 7 p.m., free. (alamoanacenter.com)