December 31

New Year’s Eve Unscripted Comedy Show Jazz Minds, 7-9 p.m., $10, age 21 and up. Start your night at the world’s final comedy show of 2016, full of unscripted comedy based on your suggestions. (thinkfastimprov.com)

Year-End Naikan Meditation Palolo Hongwanji, 1641 Palolo Ave., 5:30-6:30 p.m., free. Reflect on the blessings and gifts of the previous year, then clarify wishes for the beginning of the next. (732-1491)

Paws on the Path Hiking Club: Kealia Trail Call for meeting place, times and cost. Hawaiian Humane Society’s hiking club hits Kealia Trail on a pet-friendly trek. (356-2222, hawaiianhumane.org)

Glitz & Glamour New Years Eve Latin Extravaganza Crossroads at Hawaiian Brian’s, 1680 Kapiolani Blvd., 8 p.m.-2 a.m., $25-$60. Enjoy live music from Wally Rita Y Los Kauaianos, Eddie Ortiz & the Son Caribe Band, DJ Rico Guzman and more. Natalina Monteiro Dance Company and Linda Melodia Dance Company also appear. (hawaiilatinnye.eventbrite.com, 285-0072)

New Year’s Eve Fire and Ice at ADDICTION ADDICTION Nightclub, 10 p.m.-3 a.m., $40-$60. A high-energy party with DJs, bottle service specials and more. (themodernhonolulu.com)

Casino Royale Trump International Hotel and Tower Waikiki Beachwalk, 223 Saratoga Road, 8:30 p.m.-12:30 a.m., $198. Enjoy food, drinks, music and a night of fun casino games. (luxatthetrump.com)

Interstellar Sheraton Waikiki, 8:30 p.m.-2:30 a.m., $85-$100. Enjoy festive sounds from four DJs and live entertainment at hotel venues RumFire, Helumoa Pool and the Infinity Edge Pool. Watch the midnight fireworks from a great vantage point. (550-8457)

New Year’s Dinner at Azure Azure Restaurant at The Royal Hawaiian, a Luxury Collection Resort, 5:30 and 8:45 p.m., $250-$275. Enjoy a special menu from Chef Shaymus Alwin. (royal-hawaiian.com/holiday-dining, 921-4600)

New Year’s Eve Party of the Year Aloha Tower Marketplace, 1 Aloha Tower Drive, 7 p.m.-2 a.m., $45. Enjoy the biggest New Year’s Eve party in Hawaii with eight stages and performance areas, live music, Eat the Street food vendors and more. (nyehawaii.com)

NYE Masquerade Party SKY Waikiki, 8 p.m., $130. SKY Waikiki hosts a masquerade ball with food, drinks and more. Standing room only. (skywaikiki.com)

The Royal Hawaiian’s Pink Party The Royal Hawaiian, a Luxury Collection Resort, 8 p.m., $240. Enjoy food stations with exceptional cuisine, music and more to celebrate the new year. (royal-hawaiian.com/holiday-dining, 921-4600)

Waikiki Starlight Luau First Show Hilton Hawaiian Village Waikiki Beach Resort, 4:30-7 p.m., $169-$84.50. Enjoy a buffet of island fare with music, dance and a fire knife show from Tihati Productions. (hiltonhawaiianvillage.com/waikiki-starlight-luau, 941-5828)