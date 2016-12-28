Please email calendar@midweek.com for event submissions

Friday December 30

O’Toole’s Celtic Room, 6:30 p.m. doors open, 7:30 p.m. show starts, $10, ages 21 and older. Jose Dynamite, Olivia Hill, Derek Riemers, Jeremiah and Nick Brewer perform with headliner Shawn Felipe. (391-5673)

Ocean Craft Day

Living Art Marine Center, noon, $7.50-$10. Enjoy a tour of the museum’s tropical fish and Discovery Zone, then partake in a Gyotaku fish print craft, among other activities. (livingartmarinecenter.com)