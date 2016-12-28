December 30
Friday December 30
Jose Dynamite and Friends
O’Toole’s Celtic Room, 6:30 p.m. doors open, 7:30 p.m. show starts, $10, ages 21 and older. Jose Dynamite, Olivia Hill, Derek Riemers, Jeremiah and Nick Brewer perform with headliner Shawn Felipe. (391-5673)
Blood Bank of Hawaii
Wahiawa General Hospital, 7:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m., free. Donate blood and save lives. Pre-registration recommended. (848-4770, bbh.org)
Ocean Craft Day
Living Art Marine Center, noon, $7.50-$10. Enjoy a tour of the museum’s tropical fish and Discovery Zone, then partake in a Gyotaku fish print craft, among other activities. (livingartmarinecenter.com)
Windiana Adult Concert Band
Ala Moana Centerstage, 7 p.m., free. (alamoanacenter.com)
Heather Brown Surf Art Final 2016 Show
Wyland Gallery Waikiki, 5-8 p.m., free. Surf artist Heather Brown hosts her final show of 2016. (jade@blacksandpublishing.com)