Wednesday December 28

Comedy U Anna O’Brien’s, 8:30 p.m., $7-$5, age 21 and up only. Comedy U hosts a special showcase night for all comedians in Hawaii who have been active for less than two years. (facebook.com/comedyu)

AA Meeting (Gro-Up) Unity Windward Church, 46-005 Kawa St. #303, 8 p.m., free. (262-6731, unity@windwardunity.com)

AA Meeting (No Laurel Resting) Unity Windward Church, 46-005 Kawa St. #303, 6:30 p.m., free. (262-6731, unity@windwardunity.com)

Blood Bank of Hawaii Kapolei Shopping Center, 3-7 p.m., free. Donate blood and save lives. Pre-registration recommended. (848-4770, bbh.org)

Ocean Craft Day Living Art Marine Center, noon, $7.50-$10. Enjoy a tour of the museum’s tropical fish and Discovery Zone, then partake in a Gyotaku fish print craft, among other activities. (livingartmarinecenter.com)

Pearlridge Holiday Express Locomotive Pearlridge Center, Uptown Center Court, Nov. 25-Jan. 8, check website for hours, $3.50/ride. Hawaii’s only scale-model, fully functioning train returns for keiki below 48 inches tall. (pearlridgeonline.com)

Ward Village Ice Rink Ward Village Courtyard, Nov. 25-Jan. 16, check website for hours, $16/person. An open-air ice rink returns for the holiday season at Ward Village. (wardvillage.com/icerink)

Winter Holiday Horsemanship Day Camp Goal Oriented Animal Therapy Animal Assisted Learning Center, Dec. 26-30, Jan. 2-6, 9:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m., $95/day or $450/week. Horse lovers of all ages are welcome to enjoy riding lessons, instruction in horse care and feeding, proper tack selection, basic veterinary skills, games and more. Pre-registration required. (gonimaltherapy@gmail.com, 670-4518)

Daily Whale Watch Lunch Cruises Departs from Pier 6 at Aloha Tower Marketplace, Dec. 16-April 2, meet at 11 a.m. for 11:30 a.m.-2 p.m. cruise, $87-$50.50. Sail on the 150-foot Majestic and look for humpback whales returning to Hawaii’s springtime waters. (973-1311)

Hawaii Wartime History Tour RSVP for meeting place in Capitol District, Nov. 24-Dec. 31, 1-5 p.m., $40. Journey through 52 sites related to the War Years in downtown Honolulu and Chinatown. Pre-registration required. (395-0674, filmguy54@hotmail.com)

Honolulu City Lights Trolley Tours Ward Village, Dec. 4-30, check website for hours, $7.75. Take a ride through the city’s most anticipated light show. Proceeds benefit Hawaii Foodbank. (wardvillage.com/trolley)

Queen Kapiolani Birthday Tours Iolani Palace, Dec. 28 and 29, 5:30-9:30 p.m., $30-$5. In honor of Queen Kapiolani’s birthday on Dec. 31, the palace will be open for evening tours. (iolanipalace.org)

Winter Walk 2016 Various locations in Downtown-Chinatown area, Dec. 1-31, business hours, free. Thirty-seven Downtown-Chinatown businesses will participate in a special holiday decorating initiative. (hcademail1@gmail.com, 779-7235)

Hawaii Youth Chorus Spring Season 2017 Enrollment Call for location in Honolulu, Kaimuki, Mililani or Waipahu by Feb. 28, dates and times, $50/month. Hawaii Youth Chorus is enrolling new singers for its spring season. (623-2411, hawaiiyouthchorus@yahoo.com)

Jhene Aiko The Republik, Dec. 27 and 28, 8 p.m., $36-$75. (jointherepublik.com)

Kenny G Blue Note Hawaii, Dec. 28-30 at 6:30 and 9 p.m., $85-$65; Dec. 31 at 8 p.m., $95-$75 and 11 p.m., $125-$85. New Year’s Eve shows include champagne toast, hats and noisemakers. (bluenotehawaii.com)

‘Across the Board’ Gallery on the Pali at First Unitarian Church, 2500 Pali Hwy., Dec. 4-Jan. 5, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Tuesdays-Fridays, 2-6 p.m. weekends, free. Windward Artist Guild’s board of directors exhibits their work. Reception is Dec. 9 at 6 p.m. (unitariansofhi.org/exhibits, 595-4047)

‘Ayanuji: Okinawa’s Traditional Culture: Past and Present’ UH-Manoa’s East-West Center Gallery, Sept. 25-Jan. 8, 8 a.m.-5 p.m. weekdays, noon-4 p.m. Sundays, free. Examine the ties between Okinawa and Hawaii with collections of textiles, lacquerware, ceramics, carvings, glass and more. (arts.eastwestcenter.org, 944-7177)

‘Captain America: Civil War’ Mililani Public Library, 2:30 p.m., free. Watch a screening of “Captain America: Civil War.” Comic books and a reader’s guide will be passed out at showing. (627-7470)

David Harada Waikiki Parc Hotel Promenade, Nov. 17-Feb. 3, business hours, free. David Harada displays his sculptures at the hotel. (956-8364)

‘Dora and Diego Let’s Explore!’ Bishop Museum, Oct. 8-Jan. 8, 9 a.m.-5 p.m., $10.95-$22.95. Learn more about space, plants, animals and rainforests with Dora and Diego of the hit Nickelodeon shows. (bishopmuseum.org)

‘Homefront Hawaii: Pearl Harbor 75th Commemoration’ Bishop Museum, Dec. 1-March 1, 9 a.m.-5 p.m., $12.95-$22.95. In honor of the 75th anniversary of the attack on Pearl Harbor, the museum highlights the stories of the citizens and civilians who endured that fateful day in Hawaii. (bishopmuseum.org)

‘Journeys: Heritage of the Northwestern Hawaiian Islands’ Bishop Museum, Aug. 13-Feb. 26, 9 a.m.-5 p.m., $22.95-$12.95. Explore the Northwestern Hawaiian Islands, their biodiversity and cultural significance. (bishopmuseum.org)