December 27
Healthy Pregnancy Class
Castle Medical Center, Ohana Room, 6-8:30 p.m., $10. Prepare for a healthy pregnancy by learning valuable information about prenatal nutrition, exercises and more to stay healthy and low risk during pregnancy. Pre-registration required. (263-5400, castlemed.org)
Unscripted Theater Drop-in Class: Teamwork
HiFi COOP at Ward Warehouse, 7:30-9:30 p.m., $10/class, age 18 and up. Learn how to work with anybody to create a world in a fun and immersive class. (thinkfastimprov.com)
Winter EcoCamp
The Green House Hawaii, Dec. 27-30, 9 a.m.-2 p.m., $285-$160, ages 5-9. Explore the gardens and learn more about recycling, cooking and art, among many other things. Pre-registration required. (info@thegreenhousehawaii.com)
Jhene Aiko
The Republik, Dec. 27 and 28, 8 p.m., $36-$75. (jointherepublik.com)