December 27

Please email calendar@midweek.com for event submissions

Tuesday December 27

Healthy Pregnancy Class Castle Medical Center, Ohana Room, 6-8:30 p.m., $10. Prepare for a healthy pregnancy by learning valuable information about prenatal nutrition, exercises and more to stay healthy and low risk during pregnancy. Pre-registration required. (263-5400, castlemed.org)

Unscripted Theater Drop-in Class: Teamwork HiFi COOP at Ward Warehouse, 7:30-9:30 p.m., $10/class, age 18 and up. Learn how to work with anybody to create a world in a fun and immersive class. (thinkfastimprov.com)

Winter EcoCamp The Green House Hawaii, Dec. 27-30, 9 a.m.-2 p.m., $285-$160, ages 5-9. Explore the gardens and learn more about recycling, cooking and art, among many other things. Pre-registration required. (info@thegreenhousehawaii.com)