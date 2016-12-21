Please email calendar@midweek.com for event submissions

Monday December 26

Hawaii Magic Festival

Kaimuki High School Auditorium, 6 p.m. doors open, $10-$5. Enjoy award-winning magic and variety acts from all over the islands, including Dr. Davido Cogsprocket, James Lee, Michelle Lee, Kent Shinomae, Glen Bailey and Curtis Kam. Advance ticket sales only. (542-3738, 224-5198, hawaiimagicfestival.com)