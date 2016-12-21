December 26
Please email calendar@midweek.com for event submissions
Monday December 26
Blood Bank of Hawaii
Kapolei Shopping Center, 7-11 a.m., free. Donate blood and save lives. Pre-registration recommended. (848-4770, bbh.org)
Blood Bank of Hawaii
Mililani Market Place, 7-11 a.m., free. Donate blood and save lives. Pre-registration recommended. (848-4770, bbh.org)
Prayer, Meditation & Healing Service
Unity Windward Church, 46-005 Kawa St. #303, 12:30-1:30 p.m., free. (262-6731, unity@windwardunity.com)
Hawaii Magic Festival
Kaimuki High School Auditorium, 6 p.m. doors open, $10-$5. Enjoy award-winning magic and variety acts from all over the islands, including Dr. Davido Cogsprocket, James Lee, Michelle Lee, Kent Shinomae, Glen Bailey and Curtis Kam. Advance ticket sales only. (542-3738, 224-5198, hawaiimagicfestival.com)
Halau Hula Na Opio ame Na Kupuna O Koolau
Ala Moana Centerstage, 7 p.m., free. (alamoanacenter.com)