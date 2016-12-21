December 24
Please email calendar@midweek.com for event submissions
Saturday December 24
Blood Bank of Hawaii
Aikahi Park Shopping Center, 7-11 a.m., free. Donate blood and save lives. Pre-registration recommended. (848-4770, bbh.org)
Blood Bank of Hawaii
Kaneohe Bay Shopping Center, 7 a.m.-noon, free. Donate blood and save lives. Pre-registration recommended. (848-4770, bbh.org)
Christmas Candle-Lighting Service
Unity Windward Church, 46-005 Kawa St. #303, 6:30 p.m., free. Give yourself the glorious gift of a heart-opening celebration of the Nativity, new life, a new start and oneness with God. (262-6731, unity@windwardunity.com)
Christmas Concert and Brunch
Hawaii Prince Hotel Waikiki, 10 a.m., $69. Listen to music from Jay Larrin, Melveen Leed, Blayne Asing, Streetlight Cadence and more while enjoying a brunch buffet. (hawaiiprincehotel.com/events)