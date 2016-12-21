December 23

Please email calendar@midweek.com for event submissions

Friday December 23

Jose Dynamite and Friends O’Toole’s Celtic Room, 6:30 p.m. doors open, 7:30 p.m. show starts, $10, ages 21 and older. Jose Dynamite, Michelle Mak and Jeremiah perform with headliner Shawn Felipe. (391-5673)

Blood Bank of Hawaii The Queen’s Medical Center, 7 a.m.-1:45 p.m., free. Donate blood and save lives. Pre-registration recommended. (848-4770, bbh.org)

Ocean Craft Day Living Art Marine Center, noon, $7.50-$10. Enjoy a tour of the museum’s tropical fish and Discovery Zone, then partake in a Gyotaku fish print craft, among other activities. (livingartmarinecenter.com)

Photos with Santa at the Mighty Mo Battleship Missouri Memorial, Center Pier, 8 a.m.-noon, free. Santa Claus will welcome keiki aboard the Mighty Mo, with holiday treats, crafts, Battleship Missouri ornaments and more. (ussmissouri.org)

Winter Holiday Horsemanship Day Camp Goal Oriented Animal Therapy Animal Assisted Learning Center, Dec. 23-24, 26-30, Jan. 2-6, 9:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m., $95/day or $450/week. Horse lovers of all ages are welcome to enjoy riding lessons, instruction in horse care and feeding, proper tack selection, basic veterinary skills, games and more. Pre-registration required. (gonimaltherapy@gmail.com, 670-4518)

Home for the Holidays Concert Hawaii Prince Hotel Waikiki, 7:30 p.m., $42. A evening of holiday song and cheer featuring Kupaoa, Streetlight Cadence, Alyx Kawakami and Blayne Asing. (hawaiiprincehotel.com/events)

Kupaoa & Mark Yamanaka Kahala Mall, 2-3 p.m., free. (kahalamallcenter.com)

Tera Entertainment Ala Moana Centerstage, 5 p.m., free. (alamoanacenter.com)

Poe Poe Hawaii Culture Center Ala Moana Centerstage, 7 p.m., free. (alamoanacenter.com)

Season of Light Hokulani Imaginarium at Windward Community College, 7 p.m., $7-$5. Watch a show in the observatory. (235-7433)