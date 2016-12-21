December 21

Please email calendar@midweek.com for event submissions

Wednesday December 21

Breastfeeding Class Castle Medical Center, 5:30-7:30 p.m., $25/two people. Pre-registration required. (263-5400, castlemed.org)

Comedy U Anna O’Brien’s, 8:30 p.m., $7-$5, age 21 and up only. Think Fast Improv performs, followed by Open Mic Comedy. (facebook.com/comedyu)

AA Meeting (Gro-Up) Unity Windward Church, 46-005 Kawa St. #303, 8 p.m., free. (262-6731, unity@windwardunity.com)

AA Meeting (No Laurel Resting) Unity Windward Church, 46-005 Kawa St. #303, 6:30 p.m., free. (262-6731, unity@windwardunity.com)

Blood Bank of Hawaii Mililani Market Place, 3-7 p.m., free. Donate blood and save lives. Pre-registration recommended. (848-4770, bbh.org)

Gift Wrapping at Waikele Premium Outlets Waikele Premium Outlets, 94-790 Lumiaina St., Dec. 19-23, 10 a.m.-9 p.m.; Dec. 24, 10 a.m.-6 p.m., donations welcome. Mililani High School Students and Parents Against Drugs and Alcohol wraps gifts for free. (676-5656)

Tony Sellitto Hawaiian Island Basketball Challenge Maryknoll Community Center, 1526 Alexander St., Dec. 19-21 and 29, check website for schedule, $6-$4. Watch a preseason basketball tournament featuring Maryknoll, Kamehameha-Kapalama, Leilehua and Pearl City, plus four North American teams. (maryknollathletics.com)

Pearlridge Holiday Express Locomotive Pearlridge Center, Uptown Center Court, Nov. 25-Jan. 8, check website for hours, $3.50/ride. Hawaii’s only scale-model, fully functioning train returns for keiki below 48 inches tall. (pearlridgeonline.com)

Photos with Santa Ala Moana Center, Ewa Wing, 9:30 a.m.-9 p.m. Dec. 16-23, 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Dec. 24, check website for cost. Take photos with Santa for the holidays. (alamoanacenter.com)

Photos with Santa Kahala Mall, Dec. 9-23, 9 a.m.-9 p.m., $20. Take photos with Santa Pat, who has been delighting families at the mall for 30 years. (kahalamallcenter.com)

Photos with Santa Pearlridge Center, Downtown Center Court, Nov. 25-Dec. 24, check website for times, $25. Santa listens to keiki wish lists and takes photos. (pearlridgeonline.com)

Santa’s Beach House Ward Entertainment Center, Box Office level, Nov. 19-Dec. 24, check website for hours, $23/package. Take photos with Santa as he relaxes at his beach house. (wardvillage.com)

Ward Village Ice Rink Ward Village Courtyard, Nov. 25-Jan. 16, check website for hours, $16/person. An open-air ice rink returns for the holiday season at Ward Village. (wardvillage.com/icerink)

Daily Whale Watch Lunch Cruises Departs from Pier 6 at Aloha Tower Marketplace, Dec. 16-April 2, meet at 11 a.m. for 11:30 a.m.-2 p.m. cruise, $87-$50.50. Sail on the 150-foot Majestic and look for humpback whales returning to Hawaii’s springtime waters. (973-1311)

Hawaii Wartime History Tour RSVP for meeting place in Capitol District, Nov. 24-Dec. 31, 1-5 p.m., $40. Journey through 52 sites related to the War Years in downtown Honolulu and Chinatown. Pre-registration required. (395-0674, filmguy54@hotmail.com)

Honolulu City Lights Trolley Tours Ward Village, Dec. 4-30, check website for hours, $7.75. Take a ride through the city’s most anticipated light show. Proceeds benefit Hawaii Foodbank. (wardvillage.com/trolley)

Winter Walk 2016 Various locations in Downtown-Chinatown area, Dec. 1-31, business hours, free. Thirty-seven Downtown-Chinatown businesses will participate in a special holiday decorating initiative. (hcademail1@gmail.com, 779-7235)

Hawaii Youth Chorus Spring Season 2017 Enrollment Call for location in Honolulu, Kaimuki, Mililani or Waipahu by Feb. 28, dates and times, $50/month. Hawaii Youth Chorus is enrolling new singers for its spring season. (623-2411, hawaiiyouthchorus@yahoo.com)

Leahi Ke Puuwai Chorus Ala Moana Centerstage, 7 p.m., free. (alamoanacenter.com)

Na Leo & Friends Joyful Christmas Celebration HawaiI Prince Hotel Waikiki, Mauna Kea Ballroom, 7:45-9:45 p.m., $70-$85. Na Leo performs a special holiday concert, with special guests Jerry Santos, Kaumakaiwa Kanakaole and Kaiulani Carr. (956-1111, princeresortshawaii.com)

Tom Curren with Hiro Saito & Friends Blue Note Hawaii, 6:30 and 9 p.m., $35-$15. (bluenotehawaii.com)

‘Across the Board’ Gallery on the Pali at First Unitarian Church, 2500 Pali Hwy., Dec. 4-Jan. 5, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Tuesdays-Fridays, 2-6 p.m. weekends, free. Windward Artist Guild’s board of directors exhibits their work. Reception is Dec. 9 at 6 p.m. (unitariansofhi.org/exhibits, 595-4047)

‘Ayanuji: Okinawa’s Traditional Culture: Past and Present’ UH-Manoa’s East-West Center Gallery, Sept. 25-Jan. 8, 8 a.m.-5 p.m. weekdays, noon-4 p.m. Sundays, free. Examine the ties between Okinawa and Hawaii with collections of textiles, lacquerware, ceramics, carvings, glass and more. (arts.eastwestcenter.org, 944-7177)

David Harada Waikiki Parc Hotel Promenade, Nov. 17-Feb. 3, business hours, free. David Harada displays his sculptures at the hotel. (956-8364)

‘Dora and Diego Let’s Explore!’ Bishop Museum, Oct. 8-Jan. 8, 9 a.m.-5 p.m., $10.95-$22.95. Learn more about space, plants, animals and rainforests with Dora and Diego of the hit Nickelodeon shows. (bishopmuseum.org)

‘Fall Leaves Christmas Sings: The Season’s Gift Show’ Louis Pohl Gallery, Nov. 1-Dec. 24, 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday-Friday, 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday, free. (521-1812)

‘Homefront Hawaii: Pearl Harbor 75th Commemoration’ Bishop Museum, Dec. 1-March 1, 9 a.m.-5 p.m., $12.95-$22.95. In honor of the 75th anniversary of the attack on Pearl Harbor, the museum highlights the stories of the citizens and civilians who endured that fateful day in Hawaii. (bishopmuseum.org)

‘Journeys: Heritage of the Northwestern Hawaiian Islands’ Bishop Museum, Aug. 13-Feb. 26, 9 a.m.-5 p.m., $22.95-$12.95. Explore the Northwestern Hawaiian Islands, their biodiversity and cultural significance. (bishopmuseum.org)

Meet Author Sonia Patel Aina Haina Public Library, 2 p.m., free. Author Sonia Patel discusses her book, “Rani Patel in Full Effect.” (377-2456)

Nix Performing Arts Center Ala Moana Centerstage, 5 p.m., free. (alamoanacenter.com)

‘Peace for All’ Honolulu Country Club Gallery, 1690 Ala Puumalu St., Nov. 27-Jan. 14, business hours, free. Reception is Dec. 4 at 5 p.m. (bit.ly/2fCVXG1)

Sisters In Crime/Hawaii Writer’s Group Meeting Makiki Community Library, 6-7 p.m., free. Author Susan McIntire discusses “Creating Successful Writing Habits for the New Year.” (sisters-in-crimehawaii.blogspot.com)