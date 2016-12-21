December 21
Please email calendar@midweek.com for event submissions
Wednesday December 21
Breastfeeding Class
Castle Medical Center, 5:30-7:30 p.m., $25/two people. Pre-registration required. (263-5400, castlemed.org)
Comedy U
Anna O’Brien’s, 8:30 p.m., $7-$5, age 21 and up only. Think Fast Improv performs, followed by Open Mic Comedy. (facebook.com/comedyu)
AA Meeting (Gro-Up)
Unity Windward Church, 46-005 Kawa St. #303, 8 p.m., free. (262-6731, unity@windwardunity.com)
AA Meeting (No Laurel Resting)
Unity Windward Church, 46-005 Kawa St. #303, 6:30 p.m., free. (262-6731, unity@windwardunity.com)
Blood Bank of Hawaii
Mililani Market Place, 3-7 p.m., free. Donate blood and save lives. Pre-registration recommended. (848-4770, bbh.org)
Gift Wrapping at Waikele Premium Outlets
Waikele Premium Outlets, 94-790 Lumiaina St., Dec. 19-23, 10 a.m.-9 p.m.; Dec. 24, 10 a.m.-6 p.m., donations welcome. Mililani High School Students and Parents Against Drugs and Alcohol wraps gifts for free. (676-5656)
Tony Sellitto Hawaiian Island Basketball Challenge
Maryknoll Community Center, 1526 Alexander St., Dec. 19-21 and 29, check website for schedule, $6-$4. Watch a preseason basketball tournament featuring Maryknoll, Kamehameha-Kapalama, Leilehua and Pearl City, plus four North American teams. (maryknollathletics.com)
Pearlridge Holiday Express Locomotive
Pearlridge Center, Uptown Center Court, Nov. 25-Jan. 8, check website for hours, $3.50/ride. Hawaii’s only scale-model, fully functioning train returns for keiki below 48 inches tall. (pearlridgeonline.com)
Photos with Santa
Ala Moana Center, Ewa Wing, 9:30 a.m.-9 p.m. Dec. 16-23, 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Dec. 24, check website for cost. Take photos with Santa for the holidays. (alamoanacenter.com)
Photos with Santa
Kahala Mall, Dec. 9-23, 9 a.m.-9 p.m., $20. Take photos with Santa Pat, who has been delighting families at the mall for 30 years. (kahalamallcenter.com)
Photos with Santa
Pearlridge Center, Downtown Center Court, Nov. 25-Dec. 24, check website for times, $25. Santa listens to keiki wish lists and takes photos. (pearlridgeonline.com)
Santa’s Beach House
Ward Entertainment Center, Box Office level, Nov. 19-Dec. 24, check website for hours, $23/package. Take photos with Santa as he relaxes at his beach house. (wardvillage.com)
Ward Village Ice Rink
Ward Village Courtyard, Nov. 25-Jan. 16, check website for hours, $16/person. An open-air ice rink returns for the holiday season at Ward Village. (wardvillage.com/icerink)
Daily Whale Watch Lunch Cruises
Departs from Pier 6 at Aloha Tower Marketplace, Dec. 16-April 2, meet at 11 a.m. for 11:30 a.m.-2 p.m. cruise, $87-$50.50. Sail on the 150-foot Majestic and look for humpback whales returning to Hawaii’s springtime waters. (973-1311)
Hawaii Wartime History Tour
RSVP for meeting place in Capitol District, Nov. 24-Dec. 31, 1-5 p.m., $40. Journey through 52 sites related to the War Years in downtown Honolulu and Chinatown. Pre-registration required. (395-0674, filmguy54@hotmail.com)
Honolulu City Lights Trolley Tours
Ward Village, Dec. 4-30, check website for hours, $7.75. Take a ride through the city’s most anticipated light show. Proceeds benefit Hawaii Foodbank. (wardvillage.com/trolley)
Winter Walk 2016
Various locations in Downtown-Chinatown area, Dec. 1-31, business hours, free. Thirty-seven Downtown-Chinatown businesses will participate in a special holiday decorating initiative. (hcademail1@gmail.com, 779-7235)
Hawaii Youth Chorus Spring Season 2017 Enrollment
Call for location in Honolulu, Kaimuki, Mililani or Waipahu by Feb. 28, dates and times, $50/month. Hawaii Youth Chorus is enrolling new singers for its spring season. (623-2411, hawaiiyouthchorus@yahoo.com)
Leahi Ke Puuwai Chorus
Ala Moana Centerstage, 7 p.m., free. (alamoanacenter.com)
Na Leo & Friends Joyful Christmas Celebration
HawaiI Prince Hotel Waikiki, Mauna Kea Ballroom, 7:45-9:45 p.m., $70-$85. Na Leo performs a special holiday concert, with special guests Jerry Santos, Kaumakaiwa Kanakaole and Kaiulani Carr. (956-1111, princeresortshawaii.com)
Tom Curren with Hiro Saito & Friends
Blue Note Hawaii, 6:30 and 9 p.m., $35-$15. (bluenotehawaii.com)
‘Across the Board’
Gallery on the Pali at First Unitarian Church, 2500 Pali Hwy., Dec. 4-Jan. 5, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Tuesdays-Fridays, 2-6 p.m. weekends, free. Windward Artist Guild’s board of directors exhibits their work. Reception is Dec. 9 at 6 p.m. (unitariansofhi.org/exhibits, 595-4047)
‘Ayanuji: Okinawa’s Traditional Culture: Past and Present’
UH-Manoa’s East-West Center Gallery, Sept. 25-Jan. 8, 8 a.m.-5 p.m. weekdays, noon-4 p.m. Sundays, free. Examine the ties between Okinawa and Hawaii with collections of textiles, lacquerware, ceramics, carvings, glass and more. (arts.eastwestcenter.org, 944-7177)
David Harada
Waikiki Parc Hotel Promenade, Nov. 17-Feb. 3, business hours, free. David Harada displays his sculptures at the hotel. (956-8364)
‘Dora and Diego Let’s Explore!’
Bishop Museum, Oct. 8-Jan. 8, 9 a.m.-5 p.m., $10.95-$22.95. Learn more about space, plants, animals and rainforests with Dora and Diego of the hit Nickelodeon shows. (bishopmuseum.org)
‘Fall Leaves Christmas Sings: The Season’s Gift Show’
Louis Pohl Gallery, Nov. 1-Dec. 24, 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday-Friday, 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday, free. (521-1812)
‘Homefront Hawaii: Pearl Harbor 75th Commemoration’
Bishop Museum, Dec. 1-March 1, 9 a.m.-5 p.m., $12.95-$22.95. In honor of the 75th anniversary of the attack on Pearl Harbor, the museum highlights the stories of the citizens and civilians who endured that fateful day in Hawaii. (bishopmuseum.org)
‘Journeys: Heritage of the Northwestern Hawaiian Islands’
Bishop Museum, Aug. 13-Feb. 26, 9 a.m.-5 p.m., $22.95-$12.95. Explore the Northwestern Hawaiian Islands, their biodiversity and cultural significance. (bishopmuseum.org)
Meet Author Sonia Patel
Aina Haina Public Library, 2 p.m., free. Author Sonia Patel discusses her book, “Rani Patel in Full Effect.” (377-2456)
Nix Performing Arts Center
Ala Moana Centerstage, 5 p.m., free. (alamoanacenter.com)
‘Peace for All’
Honolulu Country Club Gallery, 1690 Ala Puumalu St., Nov. 27-Jan. 14, business hours, free. Reception is Dec. 4 at 5 p.m. (bit.ly/2fCVXG1)
Sisters In Crime/Hawaii Writer’s Group Meeting
Makiki Community Library, 6-7 p.m., free. Author Susan McIntire discusses “Creating Successful Writing Habits for the New Year.” (sisters-in-crimehawaii.blogspot.com)
Waianae Public Library Book Clubs
Waianae Public Library, 3:30 p.m. keiki, 6 p.m. adults, free. Keiki read “The Terrible Two” by Mac Barnett, and adults read “Go Set a Watchman” by Harper Lee. (697-7868)