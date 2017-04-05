April 9

Please email calendar@midweek.com for event submissions

Sunday April 9

Breastfeeding Class Castle Medical Center, 4:30-6 p.m., $25/two people. Pre-registration required. (263-5400, castlemed.org)

Bridging the Gap Between the Community and Schools Register by April 9 for April 15 workshop, 8 a.m.-noon. Brandi Kiana-Jo helps bridge the gap between the community and schools with a screening of documentary “Most Likely to Succeed” and related exercises. (brandikianajo.com/etes, 393-5527)

Windward Keiki Volleyball Clinic St. Mark’s Lutheran School, April 9. 16, 23, 30 and May 7, call for times, $100. Learn the fundamental skills of volleyball. Introduce the game, sportsmanship and fun. (561-0336)

Blood Bank of Hawaii Foodland at Ewa Town Center, 7-11 a.m., free. Donate blood and save lives. Pre-registration recommended. (848-4770, bbh.org)

Blood Bank of Hawaii Koko Marina Center, 8 a.m.-noon, free. Donate blood and save lives. Pre-registration recommended. (848-4770, bbh.org)

Doggie Easter Egg Hunt Hawaii Doggie Bakery, 2-6 p.m., $10. Bring your pups to look for eggs, play games, enter contests and more. A portion of proceeds benefit Hawaii Fi-Do. (hawaiidoggiebakery.org, 783-7390)

East-West Fest UH-Manoa’s Hale Halawai and Friendship Circle Area at East-West Center, 3-6 p.m., free. Join a celebration of cross-cultural understanding, with booths, music, performances and more. (eastwestcenter.org)

Swing Dance Club Hawaii Palladium at Ala Wai Golf Clubhouse, 6-9:15 p.m., $8-$5. Take lessons for the first hour, then dance away to swing and many other dance styles. Snack provided. (529-8816)

Meet & Greet with SMURFS Windward Mall, by Regal Cinema, 11 a.m.-2 p.m., free. Meet the SMURFS and enjoy activities, prize giveaways and photo opportunities. (235-1143)

Full Moon Paddle Turtle Bay Resort, 7-9 p.m., $80-$40. Paddle through the calm waters of Kawela Bay by the moonlight, then enjoy a bonfire with heavy pupu. Reservations required. (293-6020)

Come Dance with Me in Ireland: Encounters with W.B. Yeats UH-Manoa’s Orvis Auditorium, 7:30 p.m., $20-$10. Harpist Patrick Ball returns to Hawaii to combine tale telling and music in a celebration of Ireland’s greatest poet, William Butler Yeats. (956-8246, outreach.hawaii.edu/community)

Royal Hawaiian Band Windward Mall, Center Court, 2:30-3:15 p.m., free. (235-1143)

‘Color It Spring’ Honolulu Country Club gallery, April 9-May 27, business hours, free. Opening reception is April 23 at 5 p.m. (286-5675, onoaloha@hawaii.rr.com)

Na Mele Hula Aloha McKinley High School Auditorium, 2-4 p.m., $30. Kumu hula Puanani Alama hosts a hoike. (735-2552)