April 9
Please email calendar@midweek.com for event submissions
Sunday April 9
Breastfeeding Class
Castle Medical Center, 4:30-6 p.m., $25/two people. Pre-registration required. (263-5400, castlemed.org)
Bridging the Gap Between the Community and Schools
Register by April 9 for April 15 workshop, 8 a.m.-noon. Brandi Kiana-Jo helps bridge the gap between the community and schools with a screening of documentary “Most Likely to Succeed” and related exercises. (brandikianajo.com/etes, 393-5527)
Windward Keiki Volleyball Clinic
St. Mark’s Lutheran School, April 9. 16, 23, 30 and May 7, call for times, $100. Learn the fundamental skills of volleyball. Introduce the game, sportsmanship and fun. (561-0336)
Blood Bank of Hawaii
Foodland at Ewa Town Center, 7-11 a.m., free. Donate blood and save lives. Pre-registration recommended. (848-4770, bbh.org)
Blood Bank of Hawaii
Koko Marina Center, 8 a.m.-noon, free. Donate blood and save lives. Pre-registration recommended. (848-4770, bbh.org)
Doggie Easter Egg Hunt
Hawaii Doggie Bakery, 2-6 p.m., $10. Bring your pups to look for eggs, play games, enter contests and more. A portion of proceeds benefit Hawaii Fi-Do. (hawaiidoggiebakery.org, 783-7390)
East-West Fest
UH-Manoa’s Hale Halawai and Friendship Circle Area at East-West Center, 3-6 p.m., free. Join a celebration of cross-cultural understanding, with booths, music, performances and more. (eastwestcenter.org)
Swing Dance Club Hawaii
Palladium at Ala Wai Golf Clubhouse, 6-9:15 p.m., $8-$5. Take lessons for the first hour, then dance away to swing and many other dance styles. Snack provided. (529-8816)
Meet & Greet with SMURFS
Windward Mall, by Regal Cinema, 11 a.m.-2 p.m., free. Meet the SMURFS and enjoy activities, prize giveaways and photo opportunities. (235-1143)
Full Moon Paddle
Turtle Bay Resort, 7-9 p.m., $80-$40. Paddle through the calm waters of Kawela Bay by the moonlight, then enjoy a bonfire with heavy pupu. Reservations required. (293-6020)
Come Dance with Me in Ireland: Encounters with W.B. Yeats
UH-Manoa’s Orvis Auditorium, 7:30 p.m., $20-$10. Harpist Patrick Ball returns to Hawaii to combine tale telling and music in a celebration of Ireland’s greatest poet, William Butler Yeats. (956-8246, outreach.hawaii.edu/community)
Royal Hawaiian Band
Windward Mall, Center Court, 2:30-3:15 p.m., free. (235-1143)
‘Color It Spring’
Honolulu Country Club gallery, April 9-May 27, business hours, free. Opening reception is April 23 at 5 p.m. (286-5675, onoaloha@hawaii.rr.com)
Na Mele Hula Aloha
McKinley High School Auditorium, 2-4 p.m., $30. Kumu hula Puanani Alama hosts a hoike. (735-2552)
UH Rainbow Warrior Dancers Auditions
UH-Manoa’s Athletic Complex, second-floor dance studio, 10 a.m.-5 p.m., free. Audition to become a Rainbow Dancer and perform at football and basketball games. Tuition waivers available. (956-7657)