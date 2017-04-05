April 8

Please email calendar@midweek.com for event submissions

Saturday April 8

Architectural Photography Course Center for Architecture, 9 a.m.-4 p.m., $105-$55. Jim Doyle of Applied Photography shares techniques to create a great photo no matter the limitations of equipment, space or lighting. (aiahonolulu.org)

Building Your Home for Life Honolulu Country Club, 9-11 a.m., free. Learn where to start in building or remodeling your home, including how to select a builder, what to watch out for, residential design and more. Pre-registration required. (593-2808, grahambuilders.com)

CyberSafety Education & Awareness Workshop Windward Community College, Hale Kuhina 114, 9-11 a.m., free. Learn more about the safety and security issues in computer technology and what the Internet poses to the user. Pre-registration required. (235-7433, windwardcce.org/free-classes)

Getting to Know Your Yard UH Urban Garden Center, 8:30-11:30 a.m. day, 9-10:30 a.m. workshop, free. Learn more about your backyard to effectively plan a garden. Plus, check out a mini-plant sale of ornamentals, fruit trees, herbs, UH seeds, garden tours and more. (453-6050)

Koolau Writers Workshop HPU Hawaii Loa Campus, 9 a.m.-3:30 p.m., $50-$20. Learn writing techniques and best practices from an award-winning novelist, Stuart Holmes Coleman, author of “Eddie Would Go.” (koolauwritersworkshop.com/register)

Learn to Dance Salsa & Bachata Paradise Tango Dance Studio, 150 N. King St. #202, 2-3 p.m., $12/class drop in. No partner or experience necessary. Absolute beginners welcome. Get fit while having fun, and meet new friends. (428-3521)

Planning Workshop Happiness U in SALT at Our Kakaako, April 8 and 9, 10 a.m.-6 p.m., $599. Ask yourself hundreds of empowering questions designed to lead you toward an understanding of who you are and the life you are living. Pre-registration required. (yourhappinessu.com)

Comedy Invasion Unscripted Comedy Show! Ong King Arts Center, 184 N. King St., 7-9:30 p.m., $10, age 21 and up. A night of unscripted comedy with the cast of Think Fast Improv and special guests. (thinkfastimprov.com)

Roseanne Barr Blue Note Hawaii, April 8 and 9, 8 p.m., $55-$45. Comedy superstar Roseanne Barr takes the stage for a night of laughs and disturbing the peace. (bluenotehawaii.com)

Blood Bank of Hawaii Kaneohe Bay Shopping Center, 7 a.m.-noon, free. Donate blood and save lives. Pre-registration recommended. (848-4770, bbh.org)

Blood Bank of Hawaii Kapolei Shopping Center, 7-11 a.m., free. Donate blood and save lives. Pre-registration recommended. (848-4770, bbh.org)

Castle Wizards Robotics Rodeo Windward Mall, Center Court, 10 a.m.-noon, free. Check out robotics demonstrations and test runs with the family. (235-1143)

Craft and Food Fair Waipahu Community of Christ, 94-130 Mokukaua St., 9 a.m.-2 p.m., free. Browse quilts, rugs, baked goods, art and more. Steak plates available, too. Plus, meet the Easter Bunny. (681-3934)

Garage/Rummage Sale 941 Wainiha St., 7:30 a.m.-2 p.m., free. Bargain hunters can find clothes, toys, dishes, books, shoes, purses, glassware, jewelry, knickknacks and more. (944-5004)

Give Love a Face Hoa Aina O Makaha, 9 a.m.-noon talk, noon-2 p.m. lunch and fellowship, $10-$5. FAUW hosts a morning of Lenten reflection and a talk by Gigi Cocquio. RSVP required. (indamg@aol.com, 273-5791)

Hawaiian Scottish Festival & Highland Games Ala Moana Beach Park, McCoy Pavilion, 10 a.m.-9 p.m. April 8, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. April 9, free. Enjoy traditional Scottish highland games, fun, music, food, keiki activities, crafts, bagpipers, dance and more, plus eight live bands, including The Town Pants. (hawaiianscottishassociation.org)

Lights, Camera, Kaaawa 5K Kualoa Ranch Surf Entrance, 7 a.m. gates open, 8 a.m. race starts, $20. Walk or run through old movie sets and enjoy a family event in the beautiful Kaaawa Valley of Kualoa Ranch. Pre-registration required. (active.com, 214-603-6523)

Ronald McDonald House Charities of Hawaii Kapolei Commons, in front of Ruby Tuesday, 9 a.m.-noon, free. A special celebration to mark the 30th anniversary of Ronald McDonald House Charities of Hawaii with entertainment, prizes and keiki activities. Ronald himself is special guest. (ronaldhousehawaii.org, 973-5683)

Spring Garage Sale Kanehili Community, across from Ka Makana Alii and East Kapolei Fire Station, 7 a.m.-1 p.m., free. More than 200 homes are participating in this community garage sale. (620-9169)

Spring Rummage Waialua Elementary School, 9 a.m.-noon, free. Find great items, including clothes, household goods and much more. Free refreshments and door prizes. Sponsored by Praise Chapel North Shore. (seek22014@gmail.com)

Used Book Sale and Easter Egg Hunt Makiki Community Library, 9 a.m.-4 p.m. April 8, noon-4 p.m. April 9, free. Browse used books for great deals. A keiki egg hunt will be held 9-11 a.m. April 8 for keiki up to age 12. (536-7765)

Breakfast with the Easter Bunny Dave & Buster’s, April 8-9, 8-10:30 a.m., $19.99-$13.99. Enjoy breakfast, an Easter Egg hunt, face painting, balloon art, photos with the Easter Bunny, free Powercards and more. Bring a donation for Hawaii Foodbank and receive a special gift. Pre-registration required. (589-2215, ticketbud.com)

Easter Egg Hunt First Assembly of God Windward, 47-323 Ahuimanu Road, 10 a.m.-1 p.m., free. Hunt for eggs and enjoy free candy and more. (firstaog.com, 836-4438)

Easter Egg Hunt First Assembly of God, Main Campus at Red Hill, 9 a.m., free. Hunt for over 14,000 eggs and enjoy free candy, shave ice and more. (firstaog.com, 836-2300)

Easter Egg Hunt Koko Head Elementary School, 10 a.m.-noon, free. Hunt for eggs and enjoy free candy, shave ice and more. (firstaog.com, 836-4005)

Easter Egg Hunt Makakilo Community Park 9:30-10:30 a.m., and Kapolei Community Park, 1-2 p.m., free. Hunt for eggs and enjoy free candy and more. (firstaog.com, 366-9654)

Easter Eggs-Pedition Mililani Shopping Center, 10 a.m.-noon, free. Visit the Easter Bunny, ride ponies, make-and-take crafts, play games and more. (mililanishoppingcenter.com)

Family Story Times Waianae Public Library, 9:30 a.m., free. Keiki in grades pre-K-1 can enjoy a special storytime. (697-7868)

Kapolei Commons Easter Egg Hunt Kapolei Commons, 9 a.m.-noon, free. Hunt for more than 10,000 prize-filled eggs (ages 2-10), plus meet the Easter Bunny, Angry Birds and Ronald McDonald; face painting, twisty balloons, glitter tattoos and more. (thekapoleicommons.com)

Meet the SMURFS Kahala Mall, noon-1 p.m., free. Meet the SMURFS and get a free coloring book, while supplies last. (kahalamallcenter.com)

Photos with Auntie Lele Royal Hawaiian Center, 1:30-2:30 p.m. A building, 3-5 p.m. Helumoa Hale Guest Services, free. The Easter Bunny’s Auntie Lele comes to take photos with keiki at no charge. (royalhawaiiancenter.com)

PTA Fun Fair Salt Lake Elementary School, 1131 Ala Lilikoi St., 9 a.m.-1 p.m., free. Enjoy rides, food, games, massage, a craft fair, swap meeting, H20, Dolphin Stars, SLES Music Enrichment and more. Proceeds benefit the school. (facebook.com/slespta)

YMCA Healthy Kids Day 2017 Bishop Museum, 9 a.m.-2 p.m., free. Enjoy hands-on activities from more than 40 community partners, games, fitness challenges, health screenings and demonstrations, entertainment and snacks. (ymcahonolulu.org)

Architectural Walking Tour Register for meeting place at UH Manoa, 8-10:30 a.m., $15. AIA member-architects lead the public on a walking tour of the University of Hawaii campus from a design perspective. (aiahonolulu.org)

Moon Walk at Waimea Valley Waimea Valley, 6 p.m. dinner, 8-10 p.m. walk, $29.95-$10. Enjoy a buffet dinner at The Proud Peacock before taking a moonlit stroll through the valley. (638-7766)

Dixon High School Ala Moana Center, Centerstage, 5 p.m., free. (alamoanacenter.com)

Escape The Fate Hawaiian Brian’s, 6 p.m. doors open, $29/presale. Escape The Fate performs, with openers Ignite The Red, Enders and Convoluted Planes. (underworldevents.com)

Jazz Peace Concert Royal Hawaiian Center, Royal Grove, 7:30-8:30 p.m., free. Adela Chou and Espiritu Libre join Matt Moore, Cheryl Bartlett, David Yamasaki, Kim Duffett and Mihoko M. (922-0588)

Makapuu Twilight Concert Series Sea Life Park, 5-10 p.m., $49.50. Kupaoa, Hapa, Willie K and Na Leo Pilimehana perform. Tickets include park admission. (sealifeparkhawaii.com/twilightconcert, 259-2500)

Hawaii Ocean Expo Blaisdell Exhibition Hall, 10 a.m.-7 p.m. April 8, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. April 9, $6. Check out everything and anything to do with our Hawaiian waters, with exhibitor booths showcasing the latest in the ocean industry in watersports, watercrafts, fishing, apparel and more. (hawaiioceanexpo.com)

Bellydance Raqs Ala Moana Center, Centerstage, 3 p.m., free. (alamoanacenter.com)

Berlin & Beyond Film Festival Doris Duke Theatre, April 8-9, check website for schedule, $12-$9/per film, $100/all films plus reception. Watch eight different German films make their Hawaii premiere, including “Center of My World” and “Silicon Valley Revolution.” (honolulumusem.org)

Dance Central at Leeward YMCA Ala Moana Center, Centerstage, 7 p.m., free. (alamoanacenter.com)

‘Fabric from Art and Other Works’ Gallery on the Pali at First Unitarian Church of Honolulu, April 8-May 4, 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Tuesdays, 9 a.m.-2:30 p.m. Wednesdays and Fridays, 9:30 a.m.-7:30 p.m. Thursdays, 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Sundays, free. Richard Sullivan displays his work. Reception is April 8 at 6 p.m. (595-4047)

Haleiwa Art Walk Historic Haleiwa Town, 3-8 p.m., free. Haleiwa galleries open their doors for an evening celebration of artists, art, and North Shore residents and visitors. Meet the artists, enjoy live music, and sample wine and pupu. (637-4558)

Mark Ravenhill in Conversation with Markus Wessendorf UH-Manoa, Art Auditorium, 5 p.m., free. British playwright Mark Ravenhill participates in a live interview with UH professor Markus Wessendorf. (manoa.hawaii.edu/liveonstage)

Second Saturday Hawaii State Art Museum, 10-11 a.m. Slow Art Day event, 11 a.m.-3 p.m. crafts, free. Take a different look at art in this Slow Art Day tour, then build with blocks and turn it into an abstract drawing. (586-0305, 586-9958)

Tagami & Powell Gallery and Gardens Open House Tagami & Powell Gallery and Gardens, 47-754 Lamaula Road, April 8-9, 10 a.m.-4 p.m., free. The gallery displays new, limited-edition giclees by Hiroshi Tagami, oil paintings by Michael Powell and other works by island artists. (754-7887)