April 7

Friday April 7

Taking an Ax to Unjust Tax St. Andrew’s Cathedral, 6 p.m., free. Learn more about Hawaii’s regressive tax system, and how you can join the Hawaii Tax Fairness Coalition to ensure fairness, a strong local economy and a brighter future. RSVP requested. (info@hitaxfairness.org)

The Psychology of Portrait Photography Happiness U in SALT at Our Kakaako, 7:30-8:30 p.m., free. Learn how to face your flaws and accept yourself to confidently put yourself out there in the world. Pre-registration required. (yourhappinessu.com)

Ti Leaf Lei Making Wahiawa Botanical Garden, 9 a.m.-noon, free. Learn how to make a ti leaf lei and help reach the city’s goal of 5,000 ti leaf lei to place on a gravesite at Punchbowl Cemetery for Memorial Day. Pre-registration required. (522-7066)

Jose Dynamite & Friends O’Toole’s Celtic Room, 902 Nuuanu Ave., 7:30 p.m., $10, age 21 and up. Jose Dynamite performs featuring Conrad Holmberg, Rebecca Robinson and Daryl Bonilla. Host is Andrew Joyce. (391-5673)

About The Goods Grand Opening About The Goods, 1145 Bethel St., 5-9 p.m., free. About The Goods celebrates its grand opening with surprise guest DJs, drinks, new products and exclusive in-store arrivals. (riana@aboutthegoods.co)

Blood Bank of Hawaii BYUH Ballroom, window side, 9:15 a.m.-4:15 p.m., free. Donate blood and save lives. Pre-registration recommended. (848-4770, bbh.org)

Blood Bank of Hawaii Oahu Veterans Center, 11 a.m.-3 p.m., free. Donate blood and save lives. Pre-registration recommended. (848-4770, bbh.org)

Friends of Waimanalo Library Book Sale Waimanalo Public Library, meeting room, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. April 7, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. April 8, free. Browse used books and more. Proceeds benefit the library and its programs. (259-2610)

LuLaRoe Event Aloha Stadium Crafters’ Village, 99-500 Salt Lake Blvd., 10 a.m.-2 p.m., free. A huge, multi-consultant LuLaRoe event. Customers can swap, sell and trade new and used LuLaRoe. Other vendors will be present as well. (mkt.com/808craftandgiftfairs)

Elgin Park Secondary School Band Ala Moana Center, Centerstage, 7 p.m., free. (alamoanacenter.com)

First Friday at HiSAM Hawaii State Art Museum, 6-9 p.m., free. Museum galleries will be open late for first Fridays while Partners in Time perform Balkan folk music. (586-9959)

Mirman School Choir Ala Moana Center, Centerstage, 5 p.m., free. (alamoanacenter.com)

Pali View Baptist Choir Windward Mall, Center Court, 7-8 p.m., free. (235-1143)

Video Games Live Blaisdell Concert Hall, April 7 and 8, 7:30 p.m., $27. Hawaii Symphony Orchestra performs a range of music from video games, including “Zelda,” “Final Fantasy”: and “Metal Gear Solid.” (946-8742)

Downtown Honolulu ‘Firm Crawl’ Open Houses Various locations in downtown Honolulu, 5-8 p.m., free. Learn more about the projects local architects are working on. (aiahonolulu.org)

‘I DON’T KNOW HOW I FEEL, BUT I FEEL YOU’ Windward Community College’s Gallery Iolani, April 7-May 2, 1-5 p.m. weekdays and Sundays, free. Ten Oahu-based visual artists contributed to this exhibit that wonders how we can feel connected to other people, even without reason. (gallery.windward.hawaii.edu, 236-9150)

‘Into the Woods’ Mamiya Theatre, March 31-April 9, Fridays-Saturdays at 7:30 p.m., Sundays at 4 p.m., $25-$10. A modern twist on classic fairy tales finds a baker and his wife struggling to reverse a family curse. (showtix4u.com)

‘Les Misrables, School Edition’ Punahou School, Dillingham Hall, 1601 Punahou St., April 7-8 and 13-15, 7:30 p.m., $15. Punahou students present Les Misrables, based on Victor Hugos classic novel set in 19th century-France. (943-3295)

‘The Foreigner’ Hawaii Pacific University’s Paul and Vi Loo Theatre, March 31-April 9, Friday-Saturday at 7:30 p.m., Sunday at 4 p.m., $10-$5. A character-driven farce set at a fishing lodge in rural Georgia. (hpu.edu/theatre)

‘Thumbelina’ Tenney Theatre, April 7 at 7 p.m., April 8, 15, 22, 29 and May 6 at 4:30 p.m., May 13 at 11 a.m. and 4:30 p.m., $20-$10. This original telling of the classic fairytale sees technology, puppets and more creating a real-time storybook right on stage. (htyweb.org)