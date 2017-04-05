April 6

Thursday April 6

Birdwatching and Researching in Hawaii Hanauma Bay Nature Preserve, theater, 6:30-7:30 p.m., free. Watch a screening of “Humpback Whales,” hosted by Patty Miller. (397-5840)

Foster Care Training Hawaiian Humane Society, 2700 Waialae Ave., 6-7 p.m., free. Learn how you can join the foster care program to help save thousands of orphaned animals. Pre-registration required. (356-2222, dsloan@hawaiianhumane.org)

Herb Garden Workshop From Small Pots to Raised Beds Geobunga Waimanalo, 2-3 p.m., free. Learn how to successfully plant your very own herb garden, as well as how to properly take care of it. Earn gratification from DIY work and always have fresh herbs for cooking. Pre-registration required. (geobunga.com/workshops, 259-5678)

Mindfulness Meditation with Max Gin Happiness U in SALT at Our Kakaako, Mondays in April, 6:30-8 p.m., $80/month, $25/single class. Learn mindfulness and bring back awareness of what is happening inside and around you. Pre-registration required. (yourhappinessu.com)

Blood Bank of Hawaii BYUH Ballroom, window side, 9:15 a.m.-4:15 p.m., free. Donate blood and save lives. Pre-registration recommended. (848-4770, bbh.org)

Blood Bank of Hawaii Castle Medical Center, 9:45 a.m.-1 p.m., free. Donate blood and save lives. Pre-registration recommended. (848-4770, bbh.org)

Blood Bank of Hawaii Kailua Town Center, 3-7 p.m., free. Donate blood and save lives. Pre-registration recommended. (848-4770, bbh.org)

Blood Bank of Hawaii Leeward Community College bus stop, 8:30 a.m.-2 p.m., free. Donate blood and save lives. Pre-registration recommended. (848-4770, bbh.org)

Blood Bank of Hawaii Waianae High School, Shop 2 Olelo, 7:30 a.m.-2:45 p.m., free. Donate blood and save lives. Pre-registration recommended. (848-4770, bbh.org)

Hawaii Pacific University Graduate Open House Hawaii Pacific University, Aloha Tower Marketplace, Welcome Center, 6 p.m., free. Learn more about getting a master’s degree at Hawaii Pacific University. RSVP requested. (hpu.edu/graduates, 544-0238)

Just For You, Neighbor Waikele Premium Outlets, Tuesdays and Thursdays through Dec. 31, 3-9 p.m., free. Pick up a complimentary Savings Passport and get great deals. Must show Hawaii ID to pick up passport. (premiumoutlets.com/outlet/waikele)

Burke High School Band Ala Moana Center, Centerstage, 7 p.m., free. (alamoanacenter.com)

Devon Allman Band Blue Note Hawaii, 6:30 and 9 p.m., $35-$15. (bluenotehawaii.com)

Hilo High Viking Band Ala Moana Center, Centerstage, 3 p.m., free. (alamoanacenter.com)

‘Messa da Requiem’ Blaisdell Concert Hall, 7:30 p.m., $65-$30. Oahu Choral Society Symphony Chorus, BYUH Chorus and Hawaii Symphony Orchestra present Verdi’s masterpiece, conducted by Esther S. Yoo. (hisymphony.org)

Thomson High School Ala Moana Center, Centerstage, 5 p.m., free. (alamoanacenter.com)

University Strings UH-West Oahu, Campus Center Dining Hall, 11 a.m., free. A collaboration between Hawaii Symphony Orchestra conduct Ignace “Iggy” Jang and Mililani High School’s String Ensemble. (jonmagnu@hawaii.edu)

Adult Easter Egg Hunt The Safehouse at The Republik, 9 p.m., email for free entry, age 21 and up. Chitty Bang presents an electrifying dance party with DJs Ace and Yoozilla. (info.chittybang@gmail.com)

‘Black Faggot and Puzzy’ Kumu Kahua Theatre, March 30-April 30, Thursdays-Saturdays at 8 p.m., Sundays at 2 p.m., $25-$5. Two clever and rancorous comedies explore Pacific Islanders experiencing non-heterosexuality. (kumukahua.org, 536-4441)

Christopher Cole Honolulu Museum of Art, April 6-July 9, 10 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Tuesdays-Saturdays, 1-5 p.m. Sundays, $10. Maui photographer Christopher Cole displays his work in the John Dominis and Patches Damon Holt Gallery. (honolulumuseum.org)