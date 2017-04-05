April 5

Wednesday April 5

Blood Bank of Hawaii Kaimuki High School, 7 a.m.-2:45 p.m., free. Donate blood and save lives. Pre-registration recommended. (848-4770, bbh.org)

Blood Bank of Hawaii Mililani Market Place, 3-7 p.m., free. Donate blood and save lives. Pre-registration recommended. (848-4770, bbh.org)

Hawaii Stitchery & Fiber Guild Meeting Linekona, 1111 Victoria St., 7 p.m., free. Hawaii Stitchery & Fiber Guild meets. (hsfag.org)

BUTTERFLIES! Pearlridge Center, Uptown Center Court, March 11-April 15, 10 a.m.-8 p.m. weekdays and Saturdays, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Sundays, $4.50. Get an up-close look at five species of butterflies in their different stages of life. Keiki also can participate in crafts, story times and more. (554-3307, pearlridgeonline.com)

Photos with the Easter Bunny Kahala Mall, 10 a.m.-7 p.m. March 18-April 7, 10 a.m.-8 p.m. April 8-15, Sundays close at 6 p.m., $25. Take photos with the Easter Bunny. Disney princesses Bell, Cinderella and Snow White will appear 11 a.m.-1 p.m. daily. Make reservations for a shorter wait. (expressionshawaii.net/easter)

Jake Shimabukuro Blue Note Hawaii, 6:30 and 9 p.m., $45-$25. (bluenotehawaii.com)

Mango Season Duo Lulu’s Surf Club, 6-9 p.m., free. (mangoseasonmusic.com)

Nando Suan & Kamaa Barques Nico’s Pier 38, 5-8:30 p.m., free. (540-1377)

Ramona High School Ala Moana Center, Centerstage, 5 p.m., free. (alamoanacenter.com)

Royal Hawaiian Band Ala Moana Center, Centerstage, 11 a.m., free. (alamoanacenter.com)

Valencia High School Band and Choir Ala Moana Center, Centerstage, 7 p.m., free. (alamoanacenter.com)

Tiki’s Jagermeister Cocktail Dinner Tiki’s Grill & Bar, 6-8:30 p.m., $95. Enjoy a six-course meal featuring venison meatloaf, lamb chops, scallops, rabbit and more, along with Jagermeister cocktails. (tikisgrill.com/jager-dinner)

Across Generations II: Ka-Ning Fong and Erin Marquez Hawaii State Art Museum, Artizen Gallery, March 3-May 26, Tuesdays-Saturdays, 10 a.m.-4 p.m., free. Legendary painter Ka-Ning Fong’s works are displayed alongside rising star Erin Marquez. Reception is March 3 at 5 p.m. (391-6247)

‘Anne Irons’ Varieties’ Louis Pohl Gallery, March 25-April 28, 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesdays-Fridays, 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturdays, free. Anne Irons displays her paintings. Reception is April 7 at 6 p.m. (louispohlgallery.com)

‘By Land or Sea’ Honolulu Country Club Gallery, Feb. 26-April 8, business hours, free. Association of Hawaii Artists displays their work. Reception is March 5 at 5 p.m. (286-5675)

CONTACT 3017: Hawaii in a Thousand Years Honolulu Museum of Art School, April 1-16, business hours, free. CONTACT 3017 features artists Kainoa Gruspe, Sean Connelly, Kosta Kulundzic and more speculating on Hawaii one thousand years from now. See website for full event schedule. (contacthawaii.com)

Digital Perspectives 2017 1132 Bishop Street Gallery, March 4-June 3, business hours, free. Presenting innovative work by the Digital Art Society of Hawaii. (digitalarthawaii.org)

‘Hulia Ano: Inspired Patterns’ Bishop Museum, March 18-Oct. 16, business hours, $22.95-$10.95. Explore Hawaiian aesthetic traditions, design motifs and visual similarities in the natural world. (bishopmuseum.org)

Michelangelo Pistoletto Ravizza Brownfield Gallery, March 7-May 31, 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesdays-Saturdays, free. Italian painter, action and object artist Michelangelo Pistoletto displays his work in mixed media. (ravizzabrownfield.com)

‘Repetition’ Brue Bar. 119 Merchant St., on display now through May, business hours, free. Visual artist Marcia Pasqua displays her geometric paintings. (bruebar.com)

‘Roots of Wisdom: Native Knowledge. Shared Science’ Windward Community College, Hale Laakea Library, Feb. 13-May 5, business hours, free. A Smithsonian Traveling Exhibition demonstrates how traditional indigenous communities and cutting-edge Western science are meeting. Opening reception is Feb. 22 at 4 p.m. (235-7435)

Talk Story: Intersections Between Art, Design and Architecture The Surfjack Hotel & Swim Club, 6-8 p.m., free. Hear from thought leaders who will share their work and ruminations on Hawaii as a burgeoning center for art, design and architecture, including Sean Connelly, Noe Tanigawa, Tamara Rigney and Christiano Cairati. RSVP requested. (marketing@ahl.design)

‘The Machine Inside: Biometrics’ Bishop Museum, Feb. 25-Sept. 4, 9 a.m.-5 p.m., $22.95-$10.95. Learn more about how evolution is Earth’s greatest innovator, and how humans have been inspired by nature’s ingenuity. (bishopmuseum.org, 847-3511)