April 4

General Newborn Care Castle Medical Center, 6-8:30 p.m., $30/couple. Learn how to tell if your baby is sick, how to take your baby’s temperature, why babies cry, how to calm a crying baby and how to bathe your baby. Pre-registration required. (263-5400, castlemed.org)

Meditation Class: Mindful and Harmonious Living, Cherishing Mother Earth Church of the Crossroads, Ross Davis Room, 7 p.m., free. Learn simple meditation practices and hear timeless yoga wisdom. Deep peace breathing, Japa Yoga and Kirtan. Sponsored by Yoga Kirtan Hawaii. (224-2462)

Ukulele Club of Hawaii Windward Mall, Center Court, 5:30-7:15 p.m., free. Enjoy ukulele lessons. Bring your own ukulele or borrow one from a limited supply. (235-1143)

Blood Bank of Hawaii Campbell High School, 7:45-11:45 a.m., free. Donate blood and save lives. Pre-registration recommended. (848-4770, bbh.org)

Blood Bank of Hawaii UH-Manoa Campus Center, Executive Dining Room, 8 a.m.-2:30 p.m., free. Donate blood and save lives. Pre-registration recommended. (848-4770, bbh.org)

EnVision Kaimuki Meeting Kaimuki Christian Church, Fellowship Hall, 6-8:30 p.m., free. Learn more about EnVision Kaimuki, and discuss park beautification, streets as places and Kaimuki’s overall character. (envisionkaimuki@gmail.com)

Pet Loss Support Group Hawaiian Humane Society, 6:30-7:30 p.m., free. Those who have lost a pet can find a support system during the painful grieving process. (356-2222, hawaiianhumane.org)

Toddler Times Waianae Public Library, 9:30 a.m., free. Toddlers age 6-36 months can enjoy a special storytime. Today’s theme is “Feelings.” (697-7868)