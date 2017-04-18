April 25

Please email calendar@midweek.com for event submissions

Arthritis and You Kaimuki-Waialae YMCA, 10:30-11:30 a.m., free. Learn what arthritis is, what its symptoms are, what are the most commons types, how it can affect you and how to treat it. Pre-registration required. (737-5544)

Financing/SBA & USDA Programs FOR’EWA Pono Office, 1001 Kamokila Blvd. #133, 9-11 a.m., free. Learn the basics of business from the U.S. Small Business Administration. (541-2990 ext. 211, sba.gov/hi)

Happiness Talk Happiness U at SALT at Our Kakaako, 6-6:30 p.m., free. Learn how to create your life to be in greater sync with your vision. How does one have a “better” life? Pre-registration required. (yourhappinessu.com)

Lei Making Classes Foster Botanical Garden, 10 a.m.-noon, $20. Make lei with flowers from your yard for May Day. Flowers provided. Pre-registration required. (522-7066)

Sibling Class Castle Medical Center, 5-6:30 p.m., $15-$10. Children can learn how to be older siblings and help their parents around the house with the new baby, and parents can learn how to welcome the new baby home and foster positive sibling bonding. Pre-registration required. (263-5400, castlemed.org)

AYSO Registration for Fall 2017 Region 100 Kailua/Waimanalo Kailua High School, 6:30-8:30 p.m., contact for cost. Register for AYSO soccer. Payments must be made by credit or debit card. (r100info@aysohawaii.org)

Blood Bank of Hawaii UH-Manoa’s Campus Center, Executive Dining Room, 8 a.m.-2:30 p.m., free. Donate blood and save lives. Pre-registration recommended. (848-4770, bbh.org)

Toddler Times Waianae Public Library, 9:30 a.m., free. Toddlers age 6-36 months can enjoy a special storytime. (697-7868)

Willie K Blue Note Hawaii, 6:30 and 9 p.m., $45-$25. (bluenotehawaii.com)

Eat Think Drink: School Lunch Hawaii’s Farm to School Initiative The Modern Honolulu, 6-9 p.m., $55. Hawaii Agricultural Foundation hosts a discussion of how to improve Hawaii’s school lunches. Keynote speaker is Ann Cooper. (onorevolution.com)