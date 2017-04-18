April 24
Please email calendar@midweek.com for event submissions
Monday April 24
Tim Webb Workshop
Call for location, April 24-28, 1-4 p.m. and 6-10 p.m., free. Tim Webb, artistic director of London’s famed Oily Cart theatre company, hosts a workshop on disability access and multisensory audience engagement. Students will work at special education schools and then devise theatrical pieces for this same audience in the evenings. (956-2931, branner@hawaii.edu)
Blood Bank of Hawaii
Kapiolani Community College, 8 a.m.-1:30 p.m., free. Donate blood and save lives. Pre-registration recommended. (848-4770, bbh.org)
Blood Bank of Hawaii
Waikele Center, near Leonard’s Malasada Truck, 3-7 p.m., free. Donate blood and save lives. Pre-registration recommended. (848-4770, bbh.org)
Hot Club of Hulaville: A Tribute to Chuck Berry
Blue Note Hawaii, 6:30 and 9 p.m., $35-$15. (bluenotehawaii.com)
Tyler Ramos Senior Recital
UH-Manoa’s Orvis Auditorium, 7:30-9:30 p.m., free. Masaki School of Music pupil Tyler Ramos performs. (593-9395)
Administrative Assistants Day
The Veranda at the Moana Surfrider, April 24-28, 11:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m., $39. The Veranda offers a special three-course menu of chopped salad, meatloaf moco or ahi katsu, and a ricotta cheese mousse cake for Administrative Assistants Day. (921-4600(