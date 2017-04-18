Please email calendar@midweek.com for event submissions

Monday April 24

Tim Webb Workshop

Call for location, April 24-28, 1-4 p.m. and 6-10 p.m., free. Tim Webb, artistic director of London’s famed Oily Cart theatre company, hosts a workshop on disability access and multisensory audience engagement. Students will work at special education schools and then devise theatrical pieces for this same audience in the evenings. (956-2931, branner@hawaii.edu)