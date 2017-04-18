April 23

Sunday April 23

Giving Birth: The Castle Experience Castle Medical Center, four Sundays starting April 23, 3-5 p.m., $45/person, $80/couple. Learn different aspects of the birth experience, from preparing for the hospital to caring for you and your baby. Pre-registration required. (263-5400, castlemed.org)

Hawaii-Myanmar K-12 Educational Partnerships UH-Manoa’s East-West Center Gallery, 2-3 p.m., free. EWC director of external affairs Karen Knudsen and several teachers from around the island discuss education. (arts.eastwestcenter.org, 944-7177)

The Rules of Life Happiness U at SALT at Our Kakaako, 2:30-3:30 p.m., $25. Learn how to deal with life’s randomness and understand how to further your self-growth. Pre-registration required. (yourhappinessu.com)

Understanding Holistic Care for Your Dog, Cat & Yourself Happiness U at SALT at Our Kakaako, 1-2 p.m., $25. Learn to maximize your pet’s health and wellness so they have the best chance of living a long and healthy life. Pre-registration required. (yourhappinessu.com)

Blood Bank of Hawaii Anchor Church, 7:30 a.m.-1 p.m., free. Donate blood and save lives. Pre-registration recommended. (848-4770, bbh.org)

Blood Bank of Hawaii Calvary Chapel of Honolulu at Komo Mai, 9 a.m.-2 p.m., free. Donate blood and save lives. Pre-registration recommended. (848-4770, bbh.org)

Blood Bank of Hawaii Moanalua Middle School cafeteria, 7:45 a.m.-1:15 p.m., free. Donate blood and save lives. Pre-registration recommended. (848-4770, bbh.org)

Hawaii Polo Club 2017 Season Hawaii Polo Club, 1:30 p.m., $12-$10. Hawaii Polo Club begins its 2017 polo season with a match against England, a pageant of flag-bearing horses and entertainment from John Cruz and friends. (hawaii-polo.org)

Holocaust Remembrance Community Service Temple Emanu-El, 7 p.m., free. Remember the 11 million people murdered during the Holocaust. Honorary Hawaii German consul Denis Salle reflects on the Kindertransport, and German consul general Stefan Schulueter introduces a photo exhibit, “The German Roots of Zionism.” (shaloha.com, 595-7521)

Mustang Madness All Ford Show #24 Windward Ford, 725 Kailua Road, 9 a.m.-3 p.m., free. Hawaii’s largest and longest-running all-Ford show with over 60 Mustangs, Cobras, classic Fords, Shelby Mustangs, Panteras and much more. A benefit for Habilitat Inc. Treatment Center. (261-4090, alohamustang.org)

UH Institute for Astronomy Open House Institute for Astronomy, 2680 Woodlawn Drive, 11 a.m.-4 p.m., free. Games, lectures, displays and more. (301-728-8637)

Super Squid Dissection Living Art Marine Center, 10 a.m., $20-$7.50. Dissect a squid, learn more about the animal and touch animals in the Discovery Zone. Pre-registration required. (livingartmarinecenter.com/family.htm)

Wonderful World of Wigglers Hawaii Nature Center, 9:30-11:30 a.m., $10/nonmembers. Dig deep into the world of earthworms and discover how our wiggly friends keep soil healthy and strong. Bring a clear soda or juice bottle for making a wormery. Pre-registration required. (955-0100 ext. 118)

A Tribute to Amy Winehouse with Mike Lewis & Friends Blue Note Hawaii, 6:30 and 9 p.m., $35-$15. (bluenotehawaii.com)

Roy Sakuma Ukulele Studio Windward Mall, 3-4 p.m., free. (235-1143)

Saint Louis High School Ala Moana Center, Centerstage, 5 p.m., free. (alamoanacenter.com)

Waipahu Class of ’67 Picnic Secret Island, call for times and cost. Waipahu High School Class of 1967 hold a picnic. (988-4746, glendamiya@hotmail.com)

‘Pods of Presence: A Clay Experience with Emily Lee Studio’ Super Awesome Art Squad Gallery at Aupuni Place at Ward Warehouse, April 23-May 6, business hours, free. (emilyleestudio@gmail.com)

‘Systems: 2017 Bachelor of Fine Arts Exhibition’ UH-Manoa’s Art Building, Art Gallery, April 23-May 12, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. weekdays, noon-4 p.m. Sundays, free. Imminent graduates of UH-Manoa’s BFA program display their work. (956-8364, tasakas@hawaii.edu)

The Movement Center Ala Moana Center, Centerstage, 3 p.m., free. (alamoanacenter.com)