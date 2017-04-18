April 22

Saturday April 22

Acceptance and Peace After a Loss Church of the Crossroads, 1:30-3:30 p.m., free. Experience simple and interactive practices for how to change your state of being to become happier and healthier after a loss. (861-1441)

Design Workshop with Susan Mulkern Mulkern Nursery, 41-639 Kaulukanu St., 10 a.m., free. Turn your dream garden into reality. Bring questions, area dimensions and pictures. RSVP requested. (396-6595)

Dream Catcher Workshop with Island Bungalow Hawaii The Surfjack Hotel & Swim Club, 4-6 p.m., $45. Learn about the Native American origins of dream catchers and how to weave a web that can ensnare negative vibes. (islandbungalowhawaii.com)

Medical Marijuana Certification Course Blaisdell Center, April 22-23, 7:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m., register for cost. Hawaii Medical Marijuana Institute offers a course on medical cannabis industry certification classes for dispensaries, medical professionals, caregivers and anyone looking for a job in the industry. (himmjinstitute.org, 206-228-5943)

Social Security: Your Questions Answered Locations on Kapahulu Avenue, 10-11 a.m., free. The April KupunaWiki seminar focuses on Social Security with Nick Abbott. Pre-registration required. (792-5188, info@kupunawiki.com)

The Power of Gratitude: How I Survived Terminal Cancer Konko Mission of Honolulu, 1728 Liliha St., April 22 at 1:30 p.m. or April 23 after 9 a.m., free. Fusami Kudo of Japan discusses how she survived cancer in this bilingual talk. (533-7173, 621-6667)

Wellness with Soul Power and the Five Elements Series: Wood Master Sha Tao Healing Center, noon-4 p.m., $40. Learn about the Wood element and its positive and negative impact in your ability to maintain optimal health. Pre-registration required. (drsha.com/events, 988-8090)

Writing Retreat Windward Community College, Hale Akoakoa cafeteria, 9:30 a.m.-2 p.m., $12. An opportunity to meet and write in the company of other beginning and experienced writers and instructor Lillian Cunningham. Pre-registration required. (235-7433, windwardcce.org/writing)

Yoga P Bodhi Tree Meditation Center, 654A N. Judd St., 9-10:20 a.m., $20. Take a class in Yoga P functional training, restorative and active stretching, and simple postures from yoga and pilates. (537-1171)

Blood Bank of Hawaii Kaneohe Bay Shopping Center, 7 a.m.-noon, free. Donate blood and save lives. Pre-registration recommended. (848-4770, bbh.org)

Building Voices Hawaii State Capitol, 8 a.m. registration, free. Learn more about architecture in Hawaii, featuring keynotes by Susannah Drake, Tim O’Loan and Xavier Vendrell, winners of the Building Voices competition, discussions and more. A Pau Hana afterparty at The ARTS at Marks Garage follows at 6 p.m. (buildingvoices.org)

Coin, Paper Money and Stamp Show Paradise Park, 3737 Manoa Road, 9 a.m.-2:30 p.m., free. Hawaii Stamp and Coin Dealers Association present this show of their specialties. (531-6252)

Cub Scout Pack 113 Pinewood Derby Windward Mall, Center Court, 10 a.m.-noon, free. Watch Cub Scout Pack 113 compete against one another with their homemade wooden race cars. (235-1143(

Document Shredding & Food Collection Aiea Destruction Center, 98-736 Moanalua Loop, 8 a.m.-noon, free. Bring sensitive documents for safe destruction and disposal, and bring donations of brown rice or canned goods for Hawaii Foodbank. (app.hellosign.com/s/18a76a85)

E-waste Recycling Nuuanu Congregational Church, 9 a.m.-2 p.m., free. Bring computers, laptops, cell phones, copiers and more for recycling. No TVs, alkaline batteries, microwaves or appliances. (488-8872)

Earth Day at Honolulu Zoo Honolulu Zoo, 10 a.m.-3 p.m., $4-$2. Hawaii’s favorite urban market, Art+Flea, makes an appearance at the zoo with local fashion, art, music, food and more. (artandflea.com)

Family Fun Fair/Craft Fair Hahaione Elementary School, 595 Pepeekeo St., 11 a.m.-5 p.m., free. Enjoy ono food from Nonna’s Kitchen, games, rides, inflatables, a craft fair, entertainment and more. (357-5822)

Hawaiian Mission Houses Annual Meeting Hawaiian Mission Houses Historic Site and Archives, 10 a.m., free. Learn more about how missionaries and Native Hawaiians worked together to translate the Baibala, the Letters to Alii Project and many other HMCS/HMH activities. (missionhouses.org/hmcs)

LPA Hawaii Yard Sale 883 4th Ave., April 22 and 23, 9 a.m., free. Browse ceramics, games, clothes, office supplies and much more. Proceeds go to Little People of America, Hawaii Chapter. (lpa808hawaii@gmail.com)

Mauka to Makai Environmental Expo Waikiki Aquarium, 9 a.m.-2 p.m., free. The 10th annual expo features crafts, hands-on educational exhibits, live entertainment, plant giveaways, fish releases and more. (cleanwaterhonolulu.com)

Optimysstique Earth Day Camp Erdman, 10 a.m.- 9 p.m., call for cost. Help clean the beach and enjoy music, yoga, organic food, a seed/plant exchange and much more. (optimysstique.com, 637-2117)

Smart Home Open House 7130 Kamilo St., 10 a.m.-3 p.m., free. Visit this Hawaii Kai home to see smart home products in action, including a Tesla Powerwall 2. (748-8888, revolusun.com)

Spring Craft Fair Manana Elementary School, 9 a.m.-2 p.m., free. The school’s 10th annual spring craft fair features food, games, crafts and gifts. (781-1187, mananapto@yahoo.com)

The Great Malunggay Festival and Parade Hawaii’s Plantation Village, 10 a.m.-4:30 p.m., free. Enjoy food, entertainment, vendors, the Little Miss Malunggay Pageant and more in this celebration of the traditional tree. (256-2755)

Family Story Times Waianae Public Library, 9:30 a.m., free. Keiki in grades pre-K-1 can enjoy a special storytime. (697-7868)

Jazz Peace Concert Byodo-in Valley of the Temples, 12:30-3:30 p.m., $3-$2. Shari Lynn, Kit Eversbach, David Yamasaki, Mark Tanouye and Mihoko M perform. (239-9844)

Leeward Music Festival Kroc Center Hawaii, 6:45 p.m., $10-$7. The seventh annual music festival features entertainment including Victoria Walker, Halau Kiawekupono O Ka Ua, Dan Quinn, Pearl City Community Church Sacred Dancers, Waianae Intermediate School chorus, Samantha Won, Ewa Makai Middle School Jazz Band and many more. (672-8888, doris@kapoleichorale.com)

Lindsey Stirling The Republik, 8 p.m., $37.50/advance. (bampproject.com)

The Old Firm Casuals Anna O’Brien’s, 9 p.m. doors open, $15-$12, age 21 and up. The Old Firm Casuals, featuring Lars Frederiksen, performs, alongside 13th Legion and The 86 List. (808shows.com)

April SALT Bar Crawl feat. Hawaiian Crat Brewers Guild Participating vendors at SALT at Our Kakaako, 5 p.m., free. Village Bottle Shop & Tasting Room, Moku Kitchen and Bevy Bar host a vast selection of craft beers by local Hawaiian brewers. (saltatkakaako.com)

Brews by the Beach Hyatt Regency Waikiki Beach Resort and Spa, 6-9 p.m., $55-$45. Sample 10 specialty ales and lagers alongside pupu, live entertainment from The Piranha Brothers and more. (diningwaikiki@hyatt.com)

Nana I Ke Kumu Pomaikai Ballrooms, 11 a.m.-2 p.m., $65. Hawaii Youth Opera Chorus hosts a buffet luncheon with auction, entertainment and more. (hyoc.org)

St. Anthony School Green Gala and Silent Auction St. Anthony School, 6-9:30 p.m., $45. Enjoy a night of fun, food and fellowship, with music by Harry Koizumi and Saloon Pilots. (saskailua.org)

Community Kiln Raku Demonstration Honolulu Museum of Art School, 10 a.m.-noon, free. Hawaii Craftsmen demonstrate their raku pottery process. (hawaiicraftsmen.org)

McDermott in Motion Waianae Public Library, 2 p.m., free. Gerald McDermott performs with “living picture books,” melding dance, music, masks, costumes and storytelling. (697-7868)

Panchatantra & Ramayana Tales Hawaii Pacific University’s Paul & Vi Loo Theater, 7:30 p.m., $20-$5. British-Indian storyteller Craig Jenkins tells India’s traditional stories in nontraditional ways. (eventbrite.com)

Southwest High School Dancers Ala Moana Center, Centerstage, 7 p.m., free. (alamoanacenter.com)

‘Thumbelina’ Tenney Theatre, April 22, 29 and May 6 at 4:30 p.m., May 13 at 11 a.m. and 4:30 p.m., $20-$10. This original telling of the classic fairytale sees technology, puppets and more creating a real-time storybook right on stage. (htyweb.org)

Earth Day Waimanalo Beach Park, 9:30 a.m.-noon cleaning, noon-2 p.m. concert, free. Help clean the beach from Sherwoods to Makapuu. (sustainablecoastlineshawaii.org)

Earth Day 2017 Waimea Valley, 8:30 a.m.-3 p.m., free. Help Waimea Valley malama honua. Pre-registration required. (638-5855, volunteers@waimeavalley.net)

Earth Day Beach Cleanup and Concert 41-202 Kalanianaole Hwy., 10:30-11:30 a.m. cleanup, noon-3 p.m. concert and fun, free. Sea Life Park hosts a beach cleanup across the street from its facilities, with a concert to follow by The Pandanus Club. Bring a bucket to collect trash, gloves and other protective equipment. Pre-registration required. (259-2500)

Green Day IV Nuuanu Congregational Church, 2651 Pali Hwy., 9 a.m.-2 p.m., free. Enjoy eco-friendly car washes for $10 between 9 a.m.-3 p.m., browse food for sale, a rummage sale and more. Shredding starts at 10 a.m. Bring e-waste for recycling, too (no TVs, alkaline batteries, appliances or tools). Proceeds benefit Ulu Wai Missions Ministry. (nuuanu.org)