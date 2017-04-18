Please email calendar@midweek.com for event submissions

Friday April 21

Hoomaluhia Botanical Garden, 9:30-10:30 a.m., free. Practice receiving the colors, movements and sounds around you as Kathryn Rone guides you through gentle stretch, breathing and meditation. Pre-registration required. (522-7066)

Bodhi Tree Meditation Center, 654A N. Judd St., 7-8:15 p.m., $15. This discussion of “Sedentary Nation” by Harry “Sifu Slim” Kreuter opens and closes with 10 minutes of Yoga P. (537-1171)

Mindful Matters Wellness & Yoga Center, 407 Uluniu St., 7-8 p.m., $25-$20. Release energy blocks from others and old patterns, shift energies, and connect with animal spirits and divine frequencies. (wingsound.com, 291-6865)

What Can I Do to Start or Grow My Business?

Small Business Administration Hawaii District Office training room, 500 Ala Moana Blvd., Building 1, Suite 306, 9-10:30 a.m., free. Entrepreneurs just starting out or looking to expand can learn more about the process, its pros and cons, and assistance available. Pre-registration required. (sba.gov/hi, 541-2990 ext. 211)