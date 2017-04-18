April 21
Friday April 21
Computer Class for Seniors
Waianae Public Library, Fridays through May 27, 10 a.m.-noon, free. Lucy Gay teaches basic computer literacy for seniors. (697-7868)
Garden Meditation
Hoomaluhia Botanical Garden, 9:30-10:30 a.m., free. Practice receiving the colors, movements and sounds around you as Kathryn Rone guides you through gentle stretch, breathing and meditation. Pre-registration required. (522-7066)
Life on Canvas
Haleiwa Joe’s, 66-011 Kamehameha Hwy., 4:30-10 p.m., free. North Shore artist Julie Patacchia displays never-before-seen pieces. Other festivities include live entertainment, hula, fire dancing and more. (haleiwajoes.com)
‘Sedentary Nation’
Bodhi Tree Meditation Center, 654A N. Judd St., 7-8:15 p.m., $15. This discussion of “Sedentary Nation” by Harry “Sifu Slim” Kreuter opens and closes with 10 minutes of Yoga P. (537-1171)
Shamanic Sound Transformation
Mindful Matters Wellness & Yoga Center, 407 Uluniu St., 7-8 p.m., $25-$20. Release energy blocks from others and old patterns, shift energies, and connect with animal spirits and divine frequencies. (wingsound.com, 291-6865)
What Can I Do to Start or Grow My Business?
Small Business Administration Hawaii District Office training room, 500 Ala Moana Blvd., Building 1, Suite 306, 9-10:30 a.m., free. Entrepreneurs just starting out or looking to expand can learn more about the process, its pros and cons, and assistance available. Pre-registration required. (sba.gov/hi, 541-2990 ext. 211)
Wili Lei Workshop
Halawa Xeriscape Garden, 6-7:30 p.m., $25-$20. Create your very own long-lasting wili lei using xeric succulents. Pre-registration required. (748-5315, workshops@hbws.org)
Jose Dynamite & Friends
O’Toole’s Celtic Room, 902 Nuuanu Ave., 7:30 p.m., $10, age 21 and up. Jose Dynamite performs with Jeremiah and Dash. Host is Andrew Joyce. (391-5673)
Matt Yee
RumFire at Sheraton Waikiki, April 14, 21 and 28, 7:30-9 p.m., $40-$10/minimum food and beverage purchase for seats within RumFire. (921-4600)
Aiea High School Family Fun Fair
Aiea High School, 4-9 p.m., free. Enjoy a night of carnival games, Xtreme rides, local shopping, music and food. Scrips are 50 cents, and cost is $20 for an Xtreme wristband. (382-7713, aieahsptso@yahoo.com)
Blood Bank of Hawaii
Radford High School, 7:15 a.m.-1:30 p.m., free. Donate blood and save lives. Pre-registration recommended. (848-4770, bbh.org)
Goodies and Grinds Food Truck Rally
Washington Middle School, 2:30-8 p.m., free. The school hosts a food truck rally featuring the likes of KC Waffle Dog, Biztro on Wheels, Shaka Bowls and more. (wmssbghi@gmail.com)
The Freak Folk Show VII
Downbeat Lounge, 9 p.m., $5. Featuring Root Hub, Lucie & The Perfect Wave and The Shimabukus. (downbeatdiner.com)
The Old Firm Casuals
Crossroads at Hawaiian Brian’s, 8 p.m. doors open, $15-$12. The Old Firm Casuals, featuring Lars Frederiksen, performs, alongside Rotten Blossom, RATS and Extra Stout. (808shows.com)
Thurston High School Band and Orchestra
Ala Moana Center, Centerstage, 2:30 p.m., free. (alamoanacenter.com)
‘Aladdin Jr.’
Tenney Theatre, April 21 at 6 p.m., April 22 at 7:30 p.m. and April 23 at 4 p.m., $5. Presented by The Priory at St. Andrew’s Schools. (866-967-8167, standrewsschools.org/aladdin)
History Theatre: Emma Nakuina and Ethel Moseley Damon
Hawaiian Mission Houses Historic Site and Archives, 5:30 p.m., $30. Historical figures Emma Nakuina and Ethel Damon come to life in these stage vignettes. (missionhouses.org, 447-3926)
‘Power and Folly: Japanese Satire for the 21st Century’
UH-Manoa’s Kennedy Theatre, April 21 and 22 at 7:30 p.m., April 22 at 2 p.m., $25-$8. The traditional Japanese comedy of kyogen is reimagined for the modern age. (etickethawaii.com, 944-2697)
‘Visions in the Dark: The Life of Pinky Thompson’
PBS Hawaii, 7 p.m., free. Pacific Islanders in Communications presents a screening of this documentary on Myron “Pinky” Thompson. (piccom.org)