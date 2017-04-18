April 20

Thursday April 20

Ask the Universe Anything Using the I Ching Happiness U at SALT at Our Kakaako, 6-6:30 p.m., $20. Ask a question and consult the I Ching for answers. See what the universe has to say to you. Pre-registration required. (yourhappinessu.com)

Birdwatching and Researching in Hawaii Hanauma Bay Nature Preserve, theater, 6:30-7:30 p.m., free. Eric VanderWerf discusses, “Seabird medley.” (397-5840)

Business of Sports Hawaii Prince Hotel, 11:30 a.m. registration, $52-$59. Hawaii Society of Business Professionals hosts its monthly lunch on the topic of “Business of Sports,” featuring Dr. Jim Barahal of Honolulu Marathon Association and Jodi Wilmott of World Surf League. (hsbp.biz)

HCCA How to Read, Understand & Complete a Reserve Study Hale Koa Hotel, 11 a.m. registration, $60. A must-attend event for a condo homeowner, board of directors member, realtor or property manager. Learn the steps of a reserve study or requirements for a condo association. Pre-registration required. (642-4450)

Learn About Going to Law School at Night William S. Richardson School of Law, Moot Court Room, 5:30-7:30 p.m., free. Learn more about the Evening Part Time JD Program and the law school admissions process. RSVP appreciated. (surveymonkey.com/r/PTApr20)

LGBT Family Acceptance Workshop The LGBT Center Waikiki, A Project of the Hawaii LGBT Legacy Foundation, 310 Paoakalani Ave. #206E, 6-9 p.m., register for cost. Parents of LGBT children can talk to other parents who understand the unique cultural issues in our communities. (camaronm@hawaii.edu)

Using Spreadsheets to Help Manage Your Life Windward Community College, Hale Kuhina 114, 6-8 p.m., $79. Learn different ways to use Microsoft Excel and Google Sheets to help simplify and accomplish tasks using both desktop and online spreadsheet programs to build useful templates for things such as personal finance, budgeting, maintaining lists and other practical applications. Pre-registration required. (235-7433, windwardcce.org/computers)

Blood Bank of Hawaii First Hawaiian Bank First Hawaiian Center, Pookela Meeting Room, 6:30 a.m.-1:15 p.m., free. Donate blood and save lives. Pre-registration recommended. (848-4770, bbh.org)

Blood Bank of Hawaii Honolulu Hale, 6:30 a.m.-1 p.m., free. Donate blood and save lives. Pre-registration recommended. (848-4770, bbh.org)

Blood Bank of Hawaii Kahuku High School, 7:30 a.m.-2:45 p.m., free. Donate blood and save lives. Pre-registration recommended. (848-4770, bbh.org)

Blood Bank of Hawaii Kailua Town Center, 3-7 p.m., free. Donate blood and save lives. Pre-registration recommended. (848-4770, bbh.org)

Just For You, Neighbor Waikele Premium Outlets, Tuesdays and Thursdays through Dec. 31, 3-9 p.m., free. Pick up a complimentary Savings Passport and get great deals. Must show Hawaii ID to pick up passport. (premiumoutlets.com/outlet/waikele)

Kapolei Rotary Club Meeting Kapolei High School faculty lounge, 7:30 a.m., $8/breakfast. Chakib Benachour discusses “Cultural Intelligence.” (rckrotary@gmail.com)

Vendor Splendor Primary Properties (Stadium Mall), 4510 Salt Lake Blvd., 7-8:30 p.m., free. Browse crafters, resellers, direct sellers, wholesale and LuLaRoe. (808craftandgiftfairs.com)

Mile Electric Band Blue Note Hawaii, April 20-22, 6:30 and 9 p.m., $38-$20. (bluenotehawaii.com)

St. Patrick/St. Vincent Choir Ala Moana Center, Centerstage, 7 p.m., free. (alamoanacenter.com)

‘Annie Jr.’ La Pietra Gym, April 20-21 at 6:30 p.m., April 22 at 2 p.m., $5. Presented by La Pietra: Hawaii School for Girls. (922-2744)

‘Black Faggot and Puzzy’ Kumu Kahua Theatre, March 30-April 30, Thursdays-Saturdays at 8 p.m., Sundays at 2 p.m., $25-$5. Two clever and rancorous comedies explore Pacific Islanders experiencing non-heterosexuality. (kumukahua.org, 536-4441)

‘Comedy of Errors’ Leeward Community College, Leeward Theatre Alternative Space, April 20 and 21 at 8 p.m., April 22 at 4 p.m., $15-$10. This Shakespearian farce finds new life in a series of mistaken identity, lost deliveries and misunderstandings. (455-0380, ltheatre@hawaii.edu)