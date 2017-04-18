April 20
Thursday April 20
Ask the Universe Anything Using the I Ching
Happiness U at SALT at Our Kakaako, 6-6:30 p.m., $20. Ask a question and consult the I Ching for answers. See what the universe has to say to you. Pre-registration required. (yourhappinessu.com)
Birdwatching and Researching in Hawaii
Hanauma Bay Nature Preserve, theater, 6:30-7:30 p.m., free. Eric VanderWerf discusses, “Seabird medley.” (397-5840)
Business of Sports
Hawaii Prince Hotel, 11:30 a.m. registration, $52-$59. Hawaii Society of Business Professionals hosts its monthly lunch on the topic of “Business of Sports,” featuring Dr. Jim Barahal of Honolulu Marathon Association and Jodi Wilmott of World Surf League. (hsbp.biz)
HCCA How to Read, Understand & Complete a Reserve Study
Hale Koa Hotel, 11 a.m. registration, $60. A must-attend event for a condo homeowner, board of directors member, realtor or property manager. Learn the steps of a reserve study or requirements for a condo association. Pre-registration required. (642-4450)
Learn About Going to Law School at Night
William S. Richardson School of Law, Moot Court Room, 5:30-7:30 p.m., free. Learn more about the Evening Part Time JD Program and the law school admissions process. RSVP appreciated. (surveymonkey.com/r/PTApr20)
LGBT Family Acceptance Workshop
The LGBT Center Waikiki, A Project of the Hawaii LGBT Legacy Foundation, 310 Paoakalani Ave. #206E, 6-9 p.m., register for cost. Parents of LGBT children can talk to other parents who understand the unique cultural issues in our communities. (camaronm@hawaii.edu)
Using Spreadsheets to Help Manage Your Life
Windward Community College, Hale Kuhina 114, 6-8 p.m., $79. Learn different ways to use Microsoft Excel and Google Sheets to help simplify and accomplish tasks using both desktop and online spreadsheet programs to build useful templates for things such as personal finance, budgeting, maintaining lists and other practical applications. Pre-registration required. (235-7433, windwardcce.org/computers)
Blood Bank of Hawaii
First Hawaiian Bank First Hawaiian Center, Pookela Meeting Room, 6:30 a.m.-1:15 p.m., free. Donate blood and save lives. Pre-registration recommended. (848-4770, bbh.org)
Blood Bank of Hawaii
Honolulu Hale, 6:30 a.m.-1 p.m., free. Donate blood and save lives. Pre-registration recommended. (848-4770, bbh.org)
Blood Bank of Hawaii
Kahuku High School, 7:30 a.m.-2:45 p.m., free. Donate blood and save lives. Pre-registration recommended. (848-4770, bbh.org)
Blood Bank of Hawaii
Kailua Town Center, 3-7 p.m., free. Donate blood and save lives. Pre-registration recommended. (848-4770, bbh.org)
Just For You, Neighbor
Waikele Premium Outlets, Tuesdays and Thursdays through Dec. 31, 3-9 p.m., free. Pick up a complimentary Savings Passport and get great deals. Must show Hawaii ID to pick up passport. (premiumoutlets.com/outlet/waikele)
Kapolei Rotary Club Meeting
Kapolei High School faculty lounge, 7:30 a.m., $8/breakfast. Chakib Benachour discusses “Cultural Intelligence.” (rckrotary@gmail.com)
Vendor Splendor
Primary Properties (Stadium Mall), 4510 Salt Lake Blvd., 7-8:30 p.m., free. Browse crafters, resellers, direct sellers, wholesale and LuLaRoe. (808craftandgiftfairs.com)
Mile Electric Band
Blue Note Hawaii, April 20-22, 6:30 and 9 p.m., $38-$20. (bluenotehawaii.com)
St. Patrick/St. Vincent Choir
Ala Moana Center, Centerstage, 7 p.m., free. (alamoanacenter.com)
‘Annie Jr.’
La Pietra Gym, April 20-21 at 6:30 p.m., April 22 at 2 p.m., $5. Presented by La Pietra: Hawaii School for Girls. (922-2744)
‘Black Faggot and Puzzy’
Kumu Kahua Theatre, March 30-April 30, Thursdays-Saturdays at 8 p.m., Sundays at 2 p.m., $25-$5. Two clever and rancorous comedies explore Pacific Islanders experiencing non-heterosexuality. (kumukahua.org, 536-4441)
‘Comedy of Errors’
Leeward Community College, Leeward Theatre Alternative Space, April 20 and 21 at 8 p.m., April 22 at 4 p.m., $15-$10. This Shakespearian farce finds new life in a series of mistaken identity, lost deliveries and misunderstandings. (455-0380, ltheatre@hawaii.edu)
‘Mele Murals’ Screening
Doris Duke Theater, 7 p.m., free. Pacific Islanders in Communication presents a screening of this documentary on the transformative power of art through graffiti and ancient Hawaiian culture. (piccom.org)