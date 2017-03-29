April 2
Please email calendar@midweek.com for event submissions
Sunday April 2
808 Craft and Gift Fairs
HouseMart Ben Franklin in Pearl City Shopping Center, 10 a.m.-3 p.m., free. Browse wares from crafters, resellers, direct sellers, wholesalers and more. (808craftandgiftfairs.com)
AYSO Registration for Fall 2017 Region 100 Kailua/Waimanalo
Azavedo Field in Waimanalo, 1-4 p.m., contact for cost. Register for AYSO soccer. Payments must be made by credit or debit card. (r100info@aysohawaii.org)
Blood Bank of Hawaii
Hawaii Kai Shopping Center, 9:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m., free. Donate blood and save lives. Pre-registration recommended. (848-4770, bbh.org)
Blood Bank of Hawaii
Radford High School, 7:45-11:45 a.m., free. Donate blood and save lives. Pre-registration recommended. (848-4770, bbh.org)
Blood Bank of Hawaii
Waikele Center, near Leonard’s Malasadas truck, 7 a.m.-noon, free. Donate blood and save lives. Pre-registration recommended. (848-4770, bbh.org)
Thingyan Festival
Disabled American Veteran, 2685 N. Nimitz Hwy., 10 a.m.-2 p.m., $10. Myanmar Association of Hawaii celebrates the new year with art, puppets, food and more. RSVP requested. (851-7010)
Hart Country Band Group
Ala Moana Center, Centerstage, 5 p.m., free. (alamoanacenter.com)
Ka Hale I o Kahala Halau Hula
Ala Moana Center, Centerstage, 3 p.m., free. (alamoanacenter.com)
The PlayFestival 2017
Kumu Kahua Theatre, 4:30-6:30 April 2, 6-9 p.m. April 3, $10. Local youth and adult playwrights present rehearsed readings of original, one-act plays. An ice cream social will be held during intermission. Participants include Daisy Sprenger, Hayley Dietrich, Lyana Atsumi, Sean-Joseph Choo and many more. (playbuilders.org, rachelfunkheller@gmail.com)