April 19

Please email calendar@midweek.com for event submissions

Wednesday April 19

Afro-Cuban Dance Workshops UH-Manoa Portable #4, 6-7:30 p.m. April 19, 7-8:30 p.m. April 20, 8-9:30 p.m. April 21 and 10:30 a.m.-noon April 22, $15/class. Royland Lobato teaches the vibrant styles of Cuban dance. (cubandance808@gmail.com)

Are You Tired of Reading Glasses? EyeSight Hawaii, 650 Iwilei Road #210, 4:30-6 p.m., free. Learn about a breakthrough Near Vision technology to improve your near and intermediate vision. (735-1935, goo.gl/xF3RPq)

Arthritis and You Nuuanu YMCA, 11:30-12:30 p.m., free. Learn what arthritis is, what its symptoms are, what are the most commons types, how it can affect you and how to treat it. Pre-registration required. (536-3556)

Giving Birth: The Castle Experience Castle Medical Center, four Wednesdays starting April 19, 6-8 p.m., $45/person, $80/couple. Learn different aspects of the birth experience, from preparing for the hospital to caring for you and your baby. Pre-registration required. (263-5400, castlemed.org)

Comedy U Feature Show Anna O’Brien’s, 8:30 p.m., $7-$5. Brandi Morgan hosts an evening featuring comedians Patrick Tyrrell, Jose Dynamite, John Yabes and Jasmine Bautista. Open Mic Comedy follows. (facebook.com/comedyu.hi)

Biki Open House Jefferson Elementary School, 6-7 p.m., free. Learn more about Biki, an upcoming bikeshare program in Honolulu. See bikes, get demos and learn more. (bikesharehawaii.org)

Blood Bank of Hawaii Mililani Market Place, 3-7 p.m., free. Donate blood and save lives. Pre-registration recommended. (848-4770, bbh.org)

Blood Bank of Hawaii Punahou School, 6:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m., free. Donate blood and save lives. Pre-registration recommended. (848-4770, bbh.org)

More Than Pink Waikele Premium Outlets, April 10-May 31, business hours, $10/discount card. Purchase a discount card and receive 25 percent off on item at a participating retailer. Proceeds go to Susan G. Komen organization. (premiumoutlets.com/outlet/waikele)

Rotary Club of West Pearl Harbor Waikele Golf Club, noon, free. Veteran entertainer Carole Kai speaks about her transition from entertainment to founder of the Carole Kai Bedrace and Great Aloha Run. (sharon.amano033@gmail.com)

Mango Season Duo Lulu’s Surf Club, 6-9 p.m., free. (mangoseasonmusic.com)

Nando Suan & Kamaa Barques Nico’s Pier 38, 5-8:30 p.m., free. (540-1377)

Royal Hawaiian Band Ala Moana Center, Centerstage, 11 a.m., free. (alamoanacenter.com)

Across Generations II: Ka-Ning Fong and Erin Marquez Hawaii State Art Museum, Artizen Gallery, March 3-May 26, Tuesdays-Saturdays, 10 a.m.-4 p.m., free. Legendary painter Ka-Ning Fong’s works are displayed alongside rising star Erin Marquez. Reception is March 3 at 5 p.m. (391-6247)

‘Anne Irons’ Varieties’ Louis Pohl Gallery, March 25-April 28, 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesdays-Fridays, 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturdays, free. Anne Irons displays her paintings. Reception is April 7 at 6 p.m. (louispohlgallery.com)

Christopher Cole Honolulu Museum of Art, April 6-July 9, 10 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Tuesdays-Saturdays, 1-5 p.m. Sundays, $10. Maui photographer Christopher Cole displays his work in the John Dominis and Patches Damon Holt Gallery. (honolulumuseum.org)

‘Color It Spring’ Honolulu Country Club gallery, April 9-May 27, business hours, free. Opening reception is April 23 at 5 p.m. (286-5675, onoaloha@hawaii.rr.com)

Digital Perspectives 2017 1132 Bishop Street Gallery, March 4-June 3, business hours, free. Presenting innovative work by the Digital Art Society of Hawaii. (digitalarthawaii.org)

‘Fabric from Art and Other Works’ Gallery on the Pali at First Unitarian Church of Honolulu, April 8-May 4, 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Tuesdays, 9 a.m.-2:30 p.m. Wednesdays and Fridays, 9:30 a.m.-7:30 p.m. Thursdays, 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Sundays, free. Richard Sullivan displays his work. Reception is April 8 at 6 p.m. (595-4047)

‘Hulia Ano: Inspired Patterns’ Bishop Museum, March 18-Oct. 16, business hours, $22.95-$10.95. Explore Hawaiian aesthetic traditions, design motifs and visual similarities in the natural world. (bishopmuseum.org)

‘I DON’T KNOW HOW I FEEL, BUT I FEEL YOU’ Windward Community College’s Gallery Iolani, April 7-May 2, 1-5 p.m. weekdays and Sundays, free. Ten Oahu-based visual artists contributed to this exhibit that wonders how we can feel connected to other people, even without reason. (gallery.windward.hawaii.edu, 236-9150)

Michelangelo Pistoletto Ravizza Brownfield Gallery, March 7-May 31, 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesdays-Saturdays, free. Italian painter, action and object artist Michelangelo Pistoletto displays his work in mixed media. (ravizzabrownfield.com)

‘Repetition’ Brue Bar. 119 Merchant St., on display now through May, business hours, free. Visual artist Marcia Pasqua displays her geometric paintings. (bruebar.com)

‘Roots of Wisdom: Native Knowledge. Shared Science’ Windward Community College, Hale Laakea Library, Feb. 13-May 5, business hours, free. A Smithsonian Traveling Exhibition demonstrates how traditional indigenous communities and cutting-edge Western science are meeting. Opening reception is Feb. 22 at 4 p.m. (235-7435)

‘The Machine Inside: Biometrics’ Bishop Museum, Feb. 25-Sept. 4, 9 a.m.-5 p.m., $22.95-$10.95. Learn more about how evolution is Earth’s greatest innovator, and how humans have been inspired by nature’s ingenuity. (bishopmuseum.org, 847-3511)

Waianae Library Book Club Waianae Public Library, 6 p.m., free. This month’s read is “The Other Einstein” by Marie Benedict. (697-7868)

‘Within/Without’ Pegge Hopper Gallery, 1164 Nuuanu Ave., April 7-May 6, 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesdays-Fridays, 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturdays, free. Five Honolulu-based women display their work in drawing, painting, fiber and photography on themes of activism, violence and war, femininity and family history. (524-1160, melanie@peggehopper.com)