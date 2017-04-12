April 18
Tuesday April 18
Coaches Clinic
Castle Medical Center, 6-8:30 p.m., $15. Learn and practice how to be an invaluable labor coach, including what you can do to prepare for labor, help reduce discomfort and more. Pre-registration required. (263-5400, castlemed.org)
Lawyers as Changemakers
Aliiolani Hale, 1913 Court Room, 417 S. King St., 11-11:45 a.m., free. Learn about this international trend and how it is showing up in Hawaii. RSVP requested. (eventbrite.com/e/lawyers-as-changemakers-tickets-33167981325)
The Future of Work
Waikiki Community Center, 6-7 p.m., free. Learn more about how workplaces are changing and how these changes will effect us. (923-1802)
Geechy Guy Comedy Show
Artistry Honolulu, 461 Cooke St., 7:30 p.m., free. Geechy Guy performs a family-friendly comedy show along with Daryl Bonilla, Kat Moore and Jose Dynamite. (391-5673)
Blood Bank of Hawaii
HECO Ward, 8:30 a.m.-3 p.m., free. Donate blood and save lives. Pre-registration recommended. (848-4770, bbh.org)
Blood Bank of Hawaii
Maryknoll High School, 7:30 a.m.-2:15 p.m., free. Donate blood and save lives. Pre-registration recommended. (848-4770, bbh.org)
Blood Bank of Hawaii
UH-Manoa Campus Center, Executive Dining Room, 8 a.m.-2:30 p.m., free. Donate blood and save lives. Pre-registration recommended. (848-4770, bbh.org)
Hangar Talk
Pacific Aviation Museum Pearl Harbor, 2:30 p.m., free/with museum admission. Jonna Doolittle Hoppes, author, educator and granddaughter of Gen. Jimmy Doolittle, discusses her grandfather’s bravery in his 1942 raid on Tokyo. (pacificaviationmuseum.org)
Kaneohe AYSO Team Registration
Windward Mall, lower level theatre wing, 5-8 p.m., check website for cost. Register your keiki for the upcoming AYSO season. (ayso.bluesombrero.com/region113)
Toddler Times
Waianae Public Library, 9:30 a.m., free. Toddlers age 6-36 months can enjoy a special storytime. (697-7868)
Honolulu Wind Ensemble
Ala Moana Center, Centerstage, 7 p.m., free. (alamoanacenter.com)
Taylor McFerrin
Blue Note Hawaii, 6:30 and 9 p.m., $25. (bluenotehawaii.com)
Family & Ancestral Stories as Inspiration for Film
Hawaii Women in Filmmaking, 6:30-8 p.m., free. Jana Park Moore discusses her adventures of finding film inspiration in her mixed-race family and their surprisingly colorful stories. (hawaiiwomeninfilmmaking.org)
Hawaii ‘Shakes’ Auditions
UH-Manoa’s Kennedy Theatre 101, 6-9 p.m., free. Hawaii Shakespeare Festival hosts open auditions for its 16th season, including “Romeo and Juliet,” “Comedy of Errors” and “The Seagull.” (hawaiishakes.org, 256-6657)
‘Island Earth’ Screening
UH-West Oahu C-225, 6 p.m., free. Watch a screening of “Island Earth,” about how to feed the world without destroying the planet. Discussion and Q&A to follow the film. Snacks provided! (conaga@hawaii.edu)