April 17
Blood Bank of Hawaii
Chaminade University, Ching Conference Center, 8 a.m.-12:45 p.m., free. Donate blood and save lives. Pre-registration recommended. (848-4770, bbh.org)
Blood Bank of Hawaii
HECO Ward, 8:30 a.m.-3 p.m., free. Donate blood and save lives. Pre-registration recommended. (848-4770, bbh.org)
Touch of Gold
Blue Note Hawaii, 6:30 and 9 p.m., $35-$15. (bluenotehawaii.com)
Hawaii ‘Shakes’ Auditions
Leeward Community College AM-101, 1-4 p.m., free. Hawaii Shakespeare Festival hosts open auditions for its 16th season, including “Romeo and Juliet,” “Comedy of Errors” and “The Seagull.” (hawaiishakes.org, 256-6657)