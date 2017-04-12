April 16
Blood Bank of Hawaii
Kahala Mall, 7-11 a.m., free. Donate blood and save lives. Pre-registration recommended. (848-4770, bbh.org)
Golden Egg Giveaway
Waikele Premium Outlets, 1-3 p.m., free. The Easter Bunny strolls the center, handing out treats and posing for photos. Find a golden egg and receive a gift. (premiumoutlets.com/outlet/waikele/stores)
Sunrise Easter Service
Kalama Beach Park, 6 a.m., free. Revs. Geo Downer and Sue Crane lead services celebrating the resurrection by means of message, music and meditation. A second service will be held at the church at 10 a.m. (262-6731, unitywindward@gmail.com)
Easter Egg and Pokemon Hunt
SALT at Our Kakaako, 1-5 p.m., free. Enjoy an egg hunt for keiki at 2 p.m., and “Pokemon Go” lures for trainers. Plus enjoy other activities, games, raffles and more. Music by DJ Romeo Valentine. (saltatkakaako.com)
Easter Egg Hunt
Wet’n’Wild Hawaii, 9:30-10:30 a.m., $19.99/park admission. Find more than 3,000 eggs and prizes hidden throughout the park. (674-9283, wetnwildhawaii.com)
Photos with Auntie Lele
Royal Hawaiian Center, 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Helumoan Hale Guest Services, free. The Easter Bunny’s Auntie Lele comes to take photos with keiki at no charge. (royalhawaiiancenter.com)
Easter Brunch and Egg Hunt
Waimea Valley, 10 a.m. and noon brunch, 11:30 a.m. egg hunt, $42.95-$22.95. Enjoy a brunch buffet at the valley, with omelets, tostadas and more. An egg hunt for keiki also will be held. Reservations required. (waimeavalley.net)
Easter Champagne Brunch Cruise
Meet at Aloha Tower Marketplace, Pier 8, noon-2:30 p.m., $69-$42. Hop aboard the Star of Honolulu for an egg-cellent Easter hunt and prize giveaways form keiki. Enjoy a buffet with a champagne toast, plus cultural activities. (starofhonolulu.com)
Hawaii ‘Shakes’ Auditions
The ARTS at Marks Garage, 2-5 p.m., free. Hawaii Shakespeare Festival hosts open auditions for its 16th season, including “Romeo and Juliet,” “Comedy of Errors” and “The Seagull.” (hawaiishakes.org, 256-6657)