April 15

Please email calendar@midweek.com for event submissions

Saturday April 15

Blue Zones Project Gardening Demo in Kaneohe Sydney Akase Community Garden, 47-285 Kaneohe Bay Drive, 10-11:30 a.m., free. Plant the seeds to a longer, happier life with this gardening demo. Wear covered shoes, clothes that can get dirty, a hat and sun protection. Bring a reusable water bottle. RSVP required. (info.bluezonesproject.com/ko/gardening/april15)

Film Noire and Architecture: The Dark Side Center for Architecture, 8 a.m.-4 p.m., $105-$55. Advanced hobbyist photographers can learn more about the field practice of architectural photography, including recitation, light-room process and a street shoot. (aiahonolulu.org)

Learn About Yourself Through Your Astrology Chart Happiness U at SALT at Our Kakaako, 2:30-3:30 p.m., $25. Learn basics of astrology that you can use to understand yourself and others that you work and live with. Pre-registration required. (yourhappinessu.com)

Opae Ula Hawaiian Super Shrimp Teapresso Bar Kaimuki, 4:30 p.m., $25/aquarium. Learn about these amazing Hawaiian shrimp and make your own customized pet shrimp aquarium. Pre-registration required. (841-8080, livingartmarinecenter.com/family.htm)

Sam Tallent WISP Restaurant + Lounge at Lotus Hotel, 8 and 10:30 p.m., $25-$20. Comedian Sam Tallent presents his sharp, original comedy. (brownpapertickets.com)

AIDS Walk 2017 Kapiolani Park, 9 a.m., check website for cost. Walk around Honolulu Zoo in Waikiki and raise money for an excellent cause. Proceeds go to Life Foundation. (honoluluaidswalk.com)

Blood Bank of Hawaii Mililani Market Place, 7 a.m.-noon, free. Donate blood and save lives. Pre-registration recommended. (848-4770, bbh.org)

Craft, Gift & Rubberstamp Expo plus Crafters Clearance Sale Blaisdell Center, Hawaii Suites, 9 a.m.-3 p.m., free. Featuring local vendors selling a variety of wonderful crafts, gift items and craft supplies. A large Crafters Clearance Sale will also be part of this event. (nanstar@hawaii.rr.com)

Day Before Easter Potluck Honolulu Central Seventh-day Adventist Church, 1-2:30 p.m., free. Bring a potluck dish to share. No pork or seafood allowed. (469-7193)

Drive Aloha Fair Kamehameha Shopping Center, 11 a.m.-3 p.m., free. Learn more about traffic safety, including distracted driving, pedestrian safety, child passengers and more, through activities and booths. (kamehamehashoppingcenter.com)

Rell Sunn Menehune Surf Contest Makaha Beach, April 15-16, check website for times and costs. The 41st annual Rell Sunn Menehune Surf Contest offers competition for those age 4-12, with proceeds going to the Rell Sunn Educational Fund. (rellsunn.com/events)

Tax March Oahu Ala Moana Beach Park, McCoy Pavilion, noon-2 p.m., free. Hawaii J20+ calls upon residents and visitors to march in demand of the release of President Trump’s tax returns and financial statements. March moves down Ala Moana Boulevard towards Kuhio Federal Building. (hij20.eventsplanning@gmail.com, hawaii-j20.com/tax-march)

Tesla Fun for Earth Day RevoluSun Smart Home, 10 a.m.-1 p.m., free. Learn about clean, green energy via self-supply systems and test-drive a Tesla S or X afterwards! Plus browse vintage Hawaiiana art, sculptures and jewelry. RSVP requested. (revolusun.com/rsvp)

Cookie Decorating Kahala Mall, noon-2 p.m., free. Decorate cookies with Cookie Corner. (kahalamallcenter.com)

Easter Egg Hunt First Assembly of God Central Oahu, 300 Wilikina Road, 10 a.m.-noon, free. Hunt for eggs and enjoy free candy and more. (firstaog.com, 836-4479)

Easter Festival Hawaii Kai Towne Center, 3-6 p.m., free. Enjoy an Easter egg hunt, plus an animal petting zoo with bunnies and chicks, and face painting, balloon making, and a meeting with the Easter Bunny. (facebook.com/hawaiikaitownecenter)

Hip-Hop-pening Easter Celebration Salt Lake Shopping Center, 10 a.m.-1 p.m., $1/activity entry. Enjoy a ride on the pony eggs-press, meet animals at a petting zoo and more. (saltlakeshoppingcenter.com)

Photos with Auntie Lele Royal Hawaiian Center, 1:30-2:30 p.m. A building, 3-5 p.m. Helumoa Hale Guest Services, free. The Easter Bunny’s Auntie Lele comes to take photos with keiki at no charge. (royalhawaiiancenter.com)

Spring Festival of Fun Wahiawa Shopping Center and Wahiawa Town Center Longs parking lot, 10 a.m.-1 p.m., free. Keiki rides, carnival games, plants, prizes, plant craft, balloons, Easter Bunny photos and more. Egg hunt begins at 10:30 a.m. for ages 3-10. (221-2774)

Mango Season Trio Nico’s Pier 38, 6-9 p.m., free. (mangoseasonmusic.com)

Royal Hawaiian Band Town Center of Mililani, 5 p.m., free. (922-5331)

Wine & Tango A Night of Argentine Tango Paradise Tango, 150 N. King St., Suite 202, 6:30-10 p.m., $20-$25, age 21 and up. Join us for a night of wine tasting, pupu, socializing, a 45-minute Argentine Tango lesson and social dancing. (831-239-6529, info@paradisetango.com)

Tease & Tassels: Let’s Rock Nextdoor, 9:30 p.m., $10. A special burlesque show featuring Lola Love, Foxy Knoxx, So Cray Ray Ray, VIla, Demi Plie, Lolita Le Muse, Ruby Rounds and Miss Catwings. A benefit for Planned Parenthood. (prettypeacockproductions.com/events)

Tuxes & Tails: Cirque des Paws The Royal Hawaiian Hotel, 5:30 p.m., call for cost. Hawaiian Humane Society’s benefit features a silent and live auction, a gourmet dinner and entertainment. (hawaiianhumane.org)

Hawaii ‘Shakes’ Auditions Windward Community College, Hale Palanakila 224, 1-4 p.m., free. Hawaii Shakespeare Festival hosts open auditions for its 16th season, including “Romeo and Juliet,” “Comedy of Errors” and “The Seagull.” (hawaiishakes.org, 256-6657)

Oahu Block Festival Festival runs along Kalakaua Avenue between Seaside and Uluniu avenues, 4-10 p.m., free. Enjoy food, retail and handmade products from local vendors. A portion of proceeds benefits Easter Seals. (533-9016, millwoodohanaproductions.com)

‘Thumbelina’ Tenney Theatre, April 7 at 7 p.m., April 8, 15, 22, 29 and May 6 at 4:30 p.m., May 13 at 11 a.m. and 4:30 p.m., $20-$10. This original telling of the classic fairytale sees technology, puppets and more creating a real-time storybook right on stage. (htyweb.org)

Heeia Estuary Workday RSVP for meeting place, 9 a.m.-noon, free. Help Hui o Koolaupoko remove invasive species and replant native plants along a portion of Heeia Stream. (volunteer@huihawaii.org)