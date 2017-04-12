April 15
Please email calendar@midweek.com for event submissions
Saturday April 15
Blue Zones Project Gardening Demo in Kaneohe
Sydney Akase Community Garden, 47-285 Kaneohe Bay Drive, 10-11:30 a.m., free. Plant the seeds to a longer, happier life with this gardening demo. Wear covered shoes, clothes that can get dirty, a hat and sun protection. Bring a reusable water bottle. RSVP required. (info.bluezonesproject.com/ko/gardening/april15)
Film Noire and Architecture: The Dark Side
Center for Architecture, 8 a.m.-4 p.m., $105-$55. Advanced hobbyist photographers can learn more about the field practice of architectural photography, including recitation, light-room process and a street shoot. (aiahonolulu.org)
Learn About Yourself Through Your Astrology Chart
Happiness U at SALT at Our Kakaako, 2:30-3:30 p.m., $25. Learn basics of astrology that you can use to understand yourself and others that you work and live with. Pre-registration required. (yourhappinessu.com)
Opae Ula Hawaiian Super Shrimp
Teapresso Bar Kaimuki, 4:30 p.m., $25/aquarium. Learn about these amazing Hawaiian shrimp and make your own customized pet shrimp aquarium. Pre-registration required. (841-8080, livingartmarinecenter.com/family.htm)
Sam Tallent
WISP Restaurant + Lounge at Lotus Hotel, 8 and 10:30 p.m., $25-$20. Comedian Sam Tallent presents his sharp, original comedy. (brownpapertickets.com)
AIDS Walk 2017
Kapiolani Park, 9 a.m., check website for cost. Walk around Honolulu Zoo in Waikiki and raise money for an excellent cause. Proceeds go to Life Foundation. (honoluluaidswalk.com)
Blood Bank of Hawaii
Mililani Market Place, 7 a.m.-noon, free. Donate blood and save lives. Pre-registration recommended. (848-4770, bbh.org)
Craft, Gift & Rubberstamp Expo plus Crafters Clearance Sale
Blaisdell Center, Hawaii Suites, 9 a.m.-3 p.m., free. Featuring local vendors selling a variety of wonderful crafts, gift items and craft supplies. A large Crafters Clearance Sale will also be part of this event. (nanstar@hawaii.rr.com)
Day Before Easter Potluck
Honolulu Central Seventh-day Adventist Church, 1-2:30 p.m., free. Bring a potluck dish to share. No pork or seafood allowed. (469-7193)
Drive Aloha Fair
Kamehameha Shopping Center, 11 a.m.-3 p.m., free. Learn more about traffic safety, including distracted driving, pedestrian safety, child passengers and more, through activities and booths. (kamehamehashoppingcenter.com)
Rell Sunn Menehune Surf Contest
Makaha Beach, April 15-16, check website for times and costs. The 41st annual Rell Sunn Menehune Surf Contest offers competition for those age 4-12, with proceeds going to the Rell Sunn Educational Fund. (rellsunn.com/events)
Tax March Oahu
Ala Moana Beach Park, McCoy Pavilion, noon-2 p.m., free. Hawaii J20+ calls upon residents and visitors to march in demand of the release of President Trump’s tax returns and financial statements. March moves down Ala Moana Boulevard towards Kuhio Federal Building. (hij20.eventsplanning@gmail.com, hawaii-j20.com/tax-march)
Tesla Fun for Earth Day
RevoluSun Smart Home, 10 a.m.-1 p.m., free. Learn about clean, green energy via self-supply systems and test-drive a Tesla S or X afterwards! Plus browse vintage Hawaiiana art, sculptures and jewelry. RSVP requested. (revolusun.com/rsvp)
Cookie Decorating
Kahala Mall, noon-2 p.m., free. Decorate cookies with Cookie Corner. (kahalamallcenter.com)
Easter Egg Hunt
First Assembly of God Central Oahu, 300 Wilikina Road, 10 a.m.-noon, free. Hunt for eggs and enjoy free candy and more. (firstaog.com, 836-4479)
Easter Festival
Hawaii Kai Towne Center, 3-6 p.m., free. Enjoy an Easter egg hunt, plus an animal petting zoo with bunnies and chicks, and face painting, balloon making, and a meeting with the Easter Bunny. (facebook.com/hawaiikaitownecenter)
Hip-Hop-pening Easter Celebration
Salt Lake Shopping Center, 10 a.m.-1 p.m., $1/activity entry. Enjoy a ride on the pony eggs-press, meet animals at a petting zoo and more. (saltlakeshoppingcenter.com)
Photos with Auntie Lele
Royal Hawaiian Center, 1:30-2:30 p.m. A building, 3-5 p.m. Helumoa Hale Guest Services, free. The Easter Bunny’s Auntie Lele comes to take photos with keiki at no charge. (royalhawaiiancenter.com)
Spring Festival of Fun
Wahiawa Shopping Center and Wahiawa Town Center Longs parking lot, 10 a.m.-1 p.m., free. Keiki rides, carnival games, plants, prizes, plant craft, balloons, Easter Bunny photos and more. Egg hunt begins at 10:30 a.m. for ages 3-10. (221-2774)
Mango Season Trio
Nico’s Pier 38, 6-9 p.m., free. (mangoseasonmusic.com)
Royal Hawaiian Band
Town Center of Mililani, 5 p.m., free. (922-5331)
Wine & Tango A Night of Argentine Tango
Paradise Tango, 150 N. King St., Suite 202, 6:30-10 p.m., $20-$25, age 21 and up. Join us for a night of wine tasting, pupu, socializing, a 45-minute Argentine Tango lesson and social dancing. (831-239-6529, info@paradisetango.com)
Tease & Tassels: Let’s Rock
Nextdoor, 9:30 p.m., $10. A special burlesque show featuring Lola Love, Foxy Knoxx, So Cray Ray Ray, VIla, Demi Plie, Lolita Le Muse, Ruby Rounds and Miss Catwings. A benefit for Planned Parenthood. (prettypeacockproductions.com/events)
Tuxes & Tails: Cirque des Paws
The Royal Hawaiian Hotel, 5:30 p.m., call for cost. Hawaiian Humane Society’s benefit features a silent and live auction, a gourmet dinner and entertainment. (hawaiianhumane.org)
Hawaii ‘Shakes’ Auditions
Windward Community College, Hale Palanakila 224, 1-4 p.m., free. Hawaii Shakespeare Festival hosts open auditions for its 16th season, including “Romeo and Juliet,” “Comedy of Errors” and “The Seagull.” (hawaiishakes.org, 256-6657)
Oahu Block Festival
Festival runs along Kalakaua Avenue between Seaside and Uluniu avenues, 4-10 p.m., free. Enjoy food, retail and handmade products from local vendors. A portion of proceeds benefits Easter Seals. (533-9016, millwoodohanaproductions.com)
‘Thumbelina’
Tenney Theatre, April 7 at 7 p.m., April 8, 15, 22, 29 and May 6 at 4:30 p.m., May 13 at 11 a.m. and 4:30 p.m., $20-$10. This original telling of the classic fairytale sees technology, puppets and more creating a real-time storybook right on stage. (htyweb.org)
Heeia Estuary Workday
RSVP for meeting place, 9 a.m.-noon, free. Help Hui o Koolaupoko remove invasive species and replant native plants along a portion of Heeia Stream. (volunteer@huihawaii.org)
Zablan’s Beach Workdays
Register for meeting place at Zablan’s Beach, 9 a.m.-noon, free. Help Malama Learning Center with coastal restoration by removing invasive species, outplanting natives and picking up little/marine debris in the beach and park areas. (220-4166, chelsey@malamalearningcenter.org)