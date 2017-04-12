April 13

Arthritis and You Windward YMCA, 12:15-1:15 p.m., free. Learn what arthritis is, what its symptoms are, what are the most commons types, how it can affect you and how to treat it. Pre-registration required. (261-0808)

Birdwatching and Researching in Hawaii Hanauma Bay Nature Preserve, theater, 6:30-7:30 p.m., free. David Hyrenbach discusses, “You are what you eat: studying the diet and plastic ingestion of Hawaiian seabirds.” (397-5840)

Courtyard Yoga Ward Village Courtyard, IBM Building, 5:30-6:30 p.m., free. Corepower Yoga leads a special class. (wardvillage.com)

Diving Deeper into Information Systems and Technology University of Phoenix Honolulu Campus, 745 Fort Street, Room 101/102, 5-9 p.m., free. Learn about the role of information systems and compliance in the healthcare industry. Pre-registration required. (uopxithealthcare.eventbrite.com, 524-9848)

Herb Garden Workshop From Small Pots to Raised Beds Geobunga Salt Lake, 2-3 p.m., free. Learn how to successfully plant your very own herb garden, as well as how to properly take care of it. Earn gratification from DIY work and always have fresh herbs for cooking. Pre-registration required. (geobunga.com/workshops, 422-4567)

In Sickness & In Health Seminar: Good Bacteria: The Story of Our Missing Genes and Why You Should Care Castle Medical Center, Wellness Center Auditorium, 6-7:30 p.m., free. Learn how your lifestyle choices affect what types of bacteria thrive in your body, and how their story ultimately becomes our story of health or disease. Pre-registration required. (263-5400, castlemed.org)

Sunset Yoga and Sound Healing The Surfjack Hotel & Swim Club, Penthouse Lanai, 6-8 p.m., $20. Noelani Love demonstrates the power of awakening the spirit through movement, followed by beautiful sound healing with crystal bowls. Pre-registration required. (noelanihawaii.com/pages/events)

Blood Bank of Hawaii Honolulu Community College, Conference Center, Room 201, 9 a.m.-3:15 p.m., free. Donate blood and save lives. Pre-registration recommended. (848-4770, bbh.org)

Blood Bank of Hawaii Kailua High School, 8 a.m.-3 p.m., free. Donate blood and save lives. Pre-registration recommended. (848-4770, bbh.org)

Just For You, Neighbor Waikele Premium Outlets, Tuesdays and Thursdays through Dec. 31, 3-9 p.m., free. Pick up a complimentary Savings Passport and get great deals. Must show Hawaii ID to pick up passport. (premiumoutlets.com/outlet/waikele)

Kapolei Rotary Club Kapolei High School, 7 a.m. breakfast, 7:30 a.m. speaker, $8/breakfast. Nick Bossy, a three-year student of Hawaii Literarcy Adult Program, speaks to the club. (rckrotary@gmail.com)

Easter Egg-stravaganza WIndward Mall, Center Court, 4-7 p.m., free. Enjoy an Easter celebration at the mall, sponsored by Kaneohe Department of Parks & Recreation. (235-1143)

Sit. Stay. Read! Waianae Public Library, 3-4 p.m., free. Read to Gian the Cairn Terrier, a registered therapy dog! He’ll help kids practice reading aloud without judgment. Call to reserve a time slot. (697-7868)

‘Black Faggot and Puzzy’ Kumu Kahua Theatre, March 30-April 30, Thursdays-Saturdays at 8 p.m., Sundays at 2 p.m., $25-$5. Two clever and rancorous comedies explore Pacific Islanders experiencing non-heterosexuality. (kumukahua.org, 536-4441)

‘Comedy of Errors’ Leeward Community College, Leeward Theatre Alternative Space, April 13, 14, 20 and 21 at 8 p.m., April 15 and 22 at 4 p.m., $15-$10. This Shakespearian farce finds new life in a series of mistaken identity, lost deliveries and misunderstandings. (455-0380, ltheatre@hawaii.edu)

‘Les Misrables, School Edition’ Punahou School, Dillingham Hall, 1601 Punahou St., April 13-15, 7:30 p.m., $15. Punahou students present Les Misrables, based on Victor Hugos classic novel set in 19th century-France. (943-3295)