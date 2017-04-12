April 12

Please email calendar@midweek.com for event submissions

April Showers of Vermicast Bring May Flowers Halawa Xeriscape Garden, 10:30 a.m.-noon, $5/non-members. Learn how to make and use vermicast in organic gardening at this informative workshop for healthier, happier plants. Pre-registration required. (workshops@hbws.org, 748-5315)

Wellness Class: Preventing Diabetes Castle Medical Center, Wellness Center Auditorium, 5:30-7:30 p.m., $7. Learn how to stop the progression of pre-diabetes with healthy eating and increasing physical activity. Pre-registration required. (263-5050, castlemed.org)

Comedy U Open Mic Night Anna O’Brien’s, 8:30 p.m., $7-$5. Host Brandi Morgan oversees an open mic night. (facebook.com/comedyu.hi)

Blood Bank of Hawaii Aiea High School, 7:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m., free. Donate blood and save lives. Pre-registration recommended. (848-4770, bbh.org)

U.S. VETS Job Fair Pagoda Hotel, C’est Si Bon Ballroom, 10 a.m.-3 p.m., free. The eighth annual job fair features employment opportunities for veterans, but is open to all. (elaumatia@usvetsinc.org, spierrard@usvetsinc.org)

BUTTERFLIES! Pearlridge Center, Uptown Center Court, March 11-April 15, 10 a.m.-8 p.m. weekdays and Saturdays, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Sundays, $4.50. Get an up-close look at five species of butterflies in their different stages of life. Keiki also can participate in crafts, story times and more. (554-3307, pearlridgeonline.com)

David Bromberg Band Blue Note Hawaii, April 12 and 13, 6:30 and 9 p.m., $48-$28. (bluenotehawaii.com)

Mango Season Duo Lulu’s Surf Club, 6-9 p.m., free. (mangoseasonmusic.com)

Royal Hawaiian Band Pearl Harbor Valor of the Pacific National Monument, Visitor Center, 9:30 a.m., free. (922-5331)

Saloon Pilots Hard Rock Cafe, 9-11 p.m., free. (955-7383)

Hawaii Harlequin Rugby Football Club Inaugural Hall of Fame Induction Murphy’s Bar and Grill, 6:30 p.m., $10. Hawaii’s original rugby club celebrates 53 years and will induct its first class of three members to its Hall of Fame: Dr. Jack Keenan, John Wilbur and John Finney. RSVP requested. (rebeccah.rodrigues@gmail.com, rgraf@castleresorts.com)

Across Generations II: Ka-Ning Fong and Erin Marquez Hawaii State Art Museum, Artizen Gallery, March 3-May 26, Tuesdays-Saturdays, 10 a.m.-4 p.m., free. Legendary painter Ka-Ning Fong’s works are displayed alongside rising star Erin Marquez. Reception is March 3 at 5 p.m. (391-6247)

‘Anne Irons’ Varieties’ Louis Pohl Gallery, March 25-April 28, 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesdays-Fridays, 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturdays, free. Anne Irons displays her paintings. Reception is April 7 at 6 p.m. (louispohlgallery.com)

Christopher Cole Honolulu Museum of Art, April 6-July 9, 10 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Tuesdays-Saturdays, 1-5 p.m. Sundays, $10. Maui photographer Christopher Cole displays his work in the John Dominis and Patches Damon Holt Gallery. (honolulumuseum.org)

‘Color It Spring’ Honolulu Country Club gallery, April 9-May 27, business hours, free. Opening reception is April 23 at 5 p.m. (286-5675, onoaloha@hawaii.rr.com)

CONTACT 3017: Hawaii in a Thousand Years Honolulu Museum of Art School, April 1-16, business hours, free. CONTACT 3017 features artists Kainoa Gruspe, Sean Connelly, Kosta Kulundzic and more speculating on Hawaii one thousand years from now. See website for full event schedule. (contacthawaii.com)

Digital Perspectives 2017 1132 Bishop Street Gallery, March 4-June 3, business hours, free. Presenting innovative work by the Digital Art Society of Hawaii. (digitalarthawaii.org)

‘Fabric from Art and Other Works’ Gallery on the Pali at First Unitarian Church of Honolulu, April 8-May 4, 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Tuesdays, 9 a.m.-2:30 p.m. Wednesdays and Fridays, 9:30 a.m.-7:30 p.m. Thursdays, 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Sundays, free. Richard Sullivan displays his work. Reception is April 8 at 6 p.m. (595-4047)

‘Hulia Ano: Inspired Patterns’ Bishop Museum, March 18-Oct. 16, business hours, $22.95-$10.95. Explore Hawaiian aesthetic traditions, design motifs and visual similarities in the natural world. (bishopmuseum.org)

‘I DON’T KNOW HOW I FEEL, BUT I FEEL YOU’ Windward Community College’s Gallery Iolani, April 7-May 2, 1-5 p.m. weekdays and Sundays, free. Ten Oahu-based visual artists contributed to this exhibit that wonders how we can feel connected to other people, even without reason. (gallery.windward.hawaii.edu, 236-9150)

Michelangelo Pistoletto Ravizza Brownfield Gallery, March 7-May 31, 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesdays-Saturdays, free. Italian painter, action and object artist Michelangelo Pistoletto displays his work in mixed media. (ravizzabrownfield.com)

‘Repetition’ Brue Bar. 119 Merchant St., on display now through May, business hours, free. Visual artist Marcia Pasqua displays her geometric paintings. (bruebar.com)

‘Roots of Wisdom: Native Knowledge. Shared Science’ Windward Community College, Hale Laakea Library, Feb. 13-May 5, business hours, free. A Smithsonian Traveling Exhibition demonstrates how traditional indigenous communities and cutting-edge Western science are meeting. Opening reception is Feb. 22 at 4 p.m. (235-7435)

‘The Machine Inside: Biometrics’ Bishop Museum, Feb. 25-Sept. 4, 9 a.m.-5 p.m., $22.95-$10.95. Learn more about how evolution is Earth’s greatest innovator, and how humans have been inspired by nature’s ingenuity. (bishopmuseum.org, 847-3511)

‘Within/Without’ Pegge Hopper Gallery, 1164 Nuuanu Ave., April 7-May 6, 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesdays-Fridays, 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturdays, free. Five Honolulu-based women display their work in drawing, painting, fiber and photography on themes of activism, violence and war, femininity and family history. (524-1160, melanie@peggehopper.com)