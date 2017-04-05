April 11

Please email calendar@midweek.com for event submissions

Career Night Coldwell Banker Pacific Properties, Kahala Office, 6-7 p.m., free. Independent real estate agents can learn how to accelerate their business, and those interested in starting a career in real estate can learn more. RSVP required. (748-3410)

Export Marketing Hawaii Foreign Trade Zone No. 9, Homer Maxey International Trade Center, second-floor conference room, 8:45-11 a.m., free. Learn how to market your products effectively in international markets and how to connect with the right buyers or partners. Pre-registration required. (hisbdc.org)

Infant Safety Castle Medical Center, 6-8:30 p.m., $15. Learn basic life support techniques for infants and toddlers, as well as how to make your home safe for young children. Pre-registration required. (263-5400, castlemed.org)

Blood Bank of Hawaii Pearl City High School, Multipurpose Room, 8 a.m.-2:45 p.m., free. Donate blood and save lives. Pre-registration recommended. (848-4770, bbh.org)

Hawaii Culinary Education Foundation Charity Golf Tournament Kapolei Golf Course, 10 a.m. registration, noon shotgun start, $1,400/team, $50/banquet only. Hawaii Culinary Education Foundation hosts its 19th annual golf tournament. (hawaiiculinaryfoundation.org, 941-9088)

WCC College & Career Fair Windward Community College, 10 a.m.-2 p.m., free. Meet with college representatives and potential employers about career trends in Hawaii. (235-7395, tanimaka@hawaii.edu)

Toddler Times Waianae Public Library, 9:30 a.m., free. Toddlers age 6-36 months can enjoy a special storytime. (697-7868)