April 10

Monday April 10

Arthritis and You Kaiser Permanente Waipio Medical Office, 9-10 a.m., free. Learn what arthritis is, what its symptoms are, what are the most commons types, how it can affect you and how to treat it. Pre-registration required. (432-2260)

Seicho-No-Ie Unity Church of Hawaii All Believers Interfaith Ministry, 3608 Diamond Head Circle, 6:30 p.m., free. Learn more about this “new thought” from Japan that focuses on gratitude for nature, family and ancestors, and faith in one universal God. (284-3960)

Blood Bank of Hawaii Waikele Center, near Leonard’s Malasada Truck, 3-7 p.m., free. Donate blood and save lives. Pre-registration recommended. (848-4770, bbh.org)

Keiki and Parents Garden World Tour Wahiawa Botanical Garden, 10-11 a.m., free. Activities include a nature walk, crafts and information about plant uses from various countries. Bring walking shoes, insect repellent, rain gear and drinking water. This week’s theme is Madagascar. Pre-registration required. (522-7066)