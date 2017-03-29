April 1

Blue Zones Project Purpose Workshop Unity Windward in Kaneohe Atrium Building, 10 a.m.-noon, free. Wake up each day with purpose and live seven years longer and happier! Discover or rediscover your gifts, passions and values. RSVP required. (info.bluezonesproject.com/ko/purpose/april01)

Building A Better You! Career Day Preparation Workshop University of Phoenix, Honolulu Campus, 745 Fort St., Room 101-102, 9 a.m.-2 p.m., free. Learn how to build a personal brand, leverage LinkedIn profiles, create a strong resume and prepare for job interviews. RSVP required. (careerdayprep.eventbrite.com, 524-9848)

Create Your Own Bunny Planter Halawa Xeriscape Garden, 10:30 a.m.-noon, $8-$3. Create a planter from a recycled milk jug and minimize waste. Pre-registration required. (748-5315, workshops@hbws.org)

Hawaii Parkinson Association Annual Symposium Queen’s Medical Center, Conference Center, 8 a.m. registration, 9 a.m.-noon conference, free. Listen to leading specialists in the field of neurology and physical therapy discuss the latest in Parkinson’s disease care in Hawaii. Ask questions, attend a resource fair and more. Pre-registration required. (parkinsonshawaii.org/symposium, info@parkinsonshawaii.org)

Learn to Dance Salsa & Bachata Paradise Tango Dance Studio, 150 N. King St. #202, March 18, April 1 and 8, 2-3 p.m., $30/three classes or $12/class drop in. No partner or experience necessary. Absolute beginners welcome. Get fit while having fun, and meet new friends. (428-3521)

Female Comics of Hawaii’s Fifth Anniversary Show Nextdoor, 43 N. Hotel St., 8-10 p.m., $10. Lauren Farmer headlines, with performances by Mary Jane Murphy, Erika Swartzkopf, Jasmine Bautista, Brandi Morgan, Talicia Smith and Cameo Lawrence. Host is Patrice Scott. (eswartzkopf@gmail.com)

Blood Bank of Hawaii Our Lady of Good Counsel, 8:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m., free. Donate blood and save lives. Pre-registration recommended. (848-4770, bbh.org)

Blood Bank of Hawaii UFC Gym Waikele, 8 a.m.-1 p.m., free. Donate blood and save lives. Pre-registration recommended. (848-4770, bbh.org)

Chicken Sale Waipahu United Church of Christ, 9 a.m.-1 p.m., free. The church hosts its annual chicken sale, plus andagi, sushi, a car wash and swap meet. (677-3317)

Garage Sale Mililani High School upper parking lot, 7:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m., free. Rotary Club of Mililani Sunrise hosts a garage sale. (626-8100)

Messy Church: New Life in Christ Aiea United Methodist Church, 4-6 p.m., free. Explore the wonders of spring and the life cycle of a butterfly with games, crafts, live caterpillars and more. (488-5354)

Pilates Picnic at the Park Waiahole Beach Park, 9 a.m.-2 p.m., free. Waiahole Nursery and Hideaway Treks team up to clean the beach park, take a pilates lesson and enjoy shave ice. Pre-registration required. (myauthenticglow.com/book-now/)

Smart Home Open House 273 Ulua St., 10 a.m.-3 p.m., free. RevoluSun Smart Home hosts an open house in Niu Valley, demonstrating its energy-efficient technology. (748-8888, revolusun.com)

Volunteer Legal Services Hawaii Pop-up Legal Clinic Leilehua High School cafeteria, 9 a.m.-noon, free. Volunteer Legal Services Hawaii offers free civil legal services to low- and moderate-incoming persons. This session provides legal advice on divorce, child custody, guardianships, estate planning and more. Pre-registration is highly recommended. (528-7046)

Windward Orchids Windward Mall, food court entrance, 8 a.m.-6 p.m., free. Windward Orchids hosts its monthly display and sale of flowers, orchids and native plants. (235-1143)

Easter Egg Hunt and Fun Fair Kamehameha Community Park, 9 a.m.-noon, free. Enjoy an Easter egg hunt, carnival games, arts and crafts, and prizes for all ages. (832-7819)

Family Fun Day Pacific Aviation Museum Pearl Harbor, 9:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m., free/with museum admission. Learn about kite-making traditions in Hawaii and the Pacific, experiment with aerodynamics and fly your own. Pre-registration required. (pacificaviationmuseum.org)

Family Story Times Waianae Public Library, 9:30 a.m., free. Keiki in grades pre-K-1 can enjoy a special storytime. Today’s theme is “Silly.” (697-7868)

Hawaii Baptist Academy Fun Fair Hawaii Baptist Academy, Elementary School campus, 9 a.m.-5 p.m., free. Enjoy games, rides, food, a dunking booth, entertainment, white elephant sale, silent auction and more. (ptf@hba.net)

Moana & Maui Appearance Kahala Mall, 11 a.m.-1 p.m., free. Moana and Maui of Disney’s “Moana” take photos with kids. Art Explorium provides keiki crafts. The first 100 people who purchase a photo package receive a book and CD. (kahalamallcenter.com)

OC16 Spring Fest Kapolei Shopping Center, 11 a.m.-2 p.m., free. Enjoy carnival games, crafts, giveaways and entertainment. Take photos with Beauty and Beast, meet Shaka Bunny and more. (kapoleishopping.com)

Sp-Egg-Tacular Spring Craft Fair & Easter Event Aikahi Park Shopping Center, 10 a.m.-1 p.m., free. Visit with the Easter Bunny, get free treats, make Easter baskets and flower pot crafts, win prizes and more. Browse the craft fair for gifts for the whole family. (shopaikahi.com)

West Fest Island Pacific Academy, 10 a.m.-4 p.m., free. Bring your own basket and hunt for 4,000 prize-filled eggs, open to infants and students up to grade 5. Then enjoy activities, crafts, a bounce house, water slides, food, live entertainment and more. (674-3528, facebook.com/events/831996030307802)

YMCA Camp Erdman Community Day Camp Erdman, 10 a.m.-3 p.m., free. Experience some of the fun and adventure Camp Erdman offers through its summer camp programs. Enjoy the Alpine Tower and High Ropes Odyssey Challenges, archery, swimming, rock wall climbing and more. Bring swimsuits, towels and sneakers. (camperdman.org, 637-4615)

The Charlie Chan Mystery Tour Register for meeting place in Downtown Honolulu, April 1 and 2, 1 p.m., $40-$30. Take a four-hour walking tour through Chinatown sites related to Honolulu police detective Chang Apana, the inspiration for the fictional Charlie Chan. (395-0674, filmguy54@hotmail.com)

Jazz at The Dragon Upstairs The Dragon Upstairs, 7-10 p.m., $5. Mihoko M, Chris Yeh, Roland Sugimoto and Chris Pagabaribaun perform. (526-1411)

KCCN-FM 100 Bash Waikiki Shell, 4 p.m. doors open, $84-$24. KCCN-FM 100 revives its famous bash with performances by The Green, Kapena, Peni Dean, Kimie Miner, Bruddah Waltah, Mahkess and The Vitals, as well as a special reunion from Ten Feet. (tmrevents.net, 1-800-745-3000)

Laidback Luke The Republik, 9 p.m., $40-$30. Electric Palms Hawaii presents Laidback Luke with special guest Vanilla Ace. (bampproject.com)

Mango Season Trio Nico’s Pier 38, 6-9 p.m., free. (mangoseasonmusic.com)

Ocean Dreams Blaisdell Concert Hall, April 1 at 7:30 p.m., April 2 at 4 p.m., $92-$34. Hawaii Symphony Orchestra presents the world premiere of “Kumulipo Reflections,” a symphonic tone poem celebrating the power of the ocean. (hisymphony.org)

Spring Concert Kaimuki High School auditorium, 7:30 p.m., free. Hawaii Symphonic Band performs with guest conductors Kelly Cartwright of U.S. Pacific Fleet Band and Zachary Morita of Hawaii Youth Percussion Ensemble. (hawaiiconcertband@gmail.com, 679-2227)

Polar Plunge Waterfront Plaza, 7 a.m.-1 p.m., $100/plunge. Special Olympics Hawaii hosts its annual Polar Plunge, where those who raise money can zip along an inflatable slide before landing in icy cold water. (sohawaii.org, 695-3533)

CONTACT 3017: Hawaii in a Thousand Years Honolulu Museum of Art School, April 1-16, business hours, free. CONTACT 3017 features artists Kainoa Gruspe, Sean Connelly, Kosta Kulundzic and more speculating on Hawaii one thousand years from now. See website for full event schedule. (contacthawaii.com)

‘La Mer’ Waikiki Aquarium, 7 p.m., $55. Les Muses Aerial Burlesque performs in an underwater, exotic world of deep ocean delights and whimsical aerial artistry. Headliners are Midnite Martini, Nikki Knockout and Lucky Bucky, with music by Taimane Gardner. (389-3649, lesmusesaerialburlesque.com)

Myanmar Marionette Theatre: Puppets of Myanmar (Burma) UH-Manoa’s Orvis Auditorium, April 1 and 2, 4-5:30 p.m., $20-$5. Experience an 18th-century folk puppet tradition for children and adults. (ewcarts.bpt.me)