Alohi Kauwe Turns 1

Friends and family of Alohi Kauwe came together in Waipio Feb. 25 to celebrate the little one’s first birthday. The party was ladybug-themed and decorated in red, white and black. Not only was there ono Hawaiian food, including chicken long rice, lau lau, poi, squid luau and more, but also the event featured a Hello Kitty bounce house and a make-your-own snack bar.

PHOTOS BY LYNSEY BETH FUTA

