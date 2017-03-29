MW-Hot-Shots-032917-Enterprise-Found

Hot Shots – 3/29/17

$5K For Cross Country Camp

Aloha Cross Country Camp received a $5,000 Muscle Milk Recovery Grant. The check was presented to camp founder/director Jonathan Lyau by two-time Olympian marathoner Ryan Hall at the Paul Mitchell XTERRA Trail Running World Championship awards ceremony Dec. 4. The 2017 Aloha Cross Country Camp, a XC summer camp for eighth- to 12th-graders, will be held July 19-23 at Camp Erdman. For more information, visit alohacrosscountrycamp.com. Pictured are (from left) Hall, Jason Wang, Hudson Lockette, Lyau and Kaya Almeida. PHOTO FROM JONATHAN LYAU

Enterprise Holdings Shows Aloha

Enterprise Holdings Inc., through its annual employee giving campaign (plus Enterprise Foundation 50 percent matching) has raised more than $175,000 for Aloha United Way. Pictured are (from left) Jason Oka, EHI Rideshare account executive; Mea Spady, AUW business team manager; Gaelynn Samonte, EHI account manager; Cindy Adams, AUW president and CEO; Dan Schaberg, EHI VP/general manager; Chris Sbarbaro, EHI VP sales and marketing; and Emily Mendez-Bryant, EHI VP of fundraising and major gifts. PHOTO FROM CHRIS SBARBARO.

